$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Android Camera Xiaomi

Xiaomi reportedly working on a 200MP flagship for 2022

Iskren Gaidarov
By
Jun 29, 2021, 4:54 AM
2
Xiaomi reportedly working on a 200MP flagship for 2022
Xiaomi is working on a flagship phone with a 200MP camera that is to be released in 2022. The company’s focus on cameras continues, as it recently released the Mi 11 Ultra, which is all about photography and filming.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Chinese company is working on major improvements in the camera department for its 2022 flagship. Other specs leaked by the tipster include a Snapdragon 888 plus processor and a dual-curved display with a punch-hole camera cutout.

There is no information on which is the device in question, but since it will be a flagship, we can assume that it could be a Xiaomi Mi 12-series phone.


This is not the first time Xiaomi pushes the boundaries in terms of smartphone camera megapixels. The company was the first to introduce a 108MP smartphone camera in its Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which was launched in 2019. Other companies like Samsung quickly took note and released 108MP phones as well.

These 108MP sensors had some problems in terms of focusing and exposure at first, but these were quickly addressed. Though we must note that the 108MP cameras didn’t improve picture quality by a lot, and since their introduction, we’ve seen many companies embrace 48 and 50MP main sensors that are similar in terms of size, but capture bigger pixels.

The report that the Xiaomi device will use Snapdragon’s SM8450 platform is what is to be expected from a 2022 flagship smartphone. The SM8450 is the next iteration of the current Snapdragon 888. The processor will be built via the new 4nm manufacturing process and offer a 20% bump in AI performance.

But before this 2022 phone comes, Xiaomi is planning on releasing another 2021 flagship. It is reported that this device will come with an under-display selfie shooter and UWB connectivity. The last Xiaomi flagship for 2021 could be the Mi Mix 4.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

What are macro cameras and how do you use them?
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
What are macro cameras and how do you use them?
Foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 pictured from every angle in more gorgeous colors
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 pictured from every angle in more gorgeous colors
How to connect an iPhone or iPad to a TV or a computer monitor
by Radoslav M., Nick T.,  20
How to connect an iPhone or iPad to a TV or a computer monitor
iPadOS 15: how to use Quick Notes
by Preslav Kateliev,  1
iPadOS 15: how to use Quick Notes
Alleged benchmark of AMD Exynos GPU shows it’s on par with Apple’s A14
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Alleged benchmark of AMD Exynos GPU shows it’s on par with Apple’s A14
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price has leaked
by Joshua Swingle,  0
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price has leaked
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless