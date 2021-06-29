Xiaomi reportedly working on a 200MP flagship for 2022

Xiaomi reportedly working on a 200MP flagship for 20222
According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Chinese company is working on major improvements in the camera department for its 2022 flagship. Other specs leaked by the tipster include a Snapdragon 888 plus processor and a dual-curved display with a punch-hole camera cutout.
This is not the first time Xiaomi pushes the boundaries in terms of smartphone camera megapixels. The company was the first to introduce a 108MP smartphone camera in its Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which was launched in 2019. Other companies like Samsung quickly took note and released 108MP phones as well.
The report that the Xiaomi device will use Snapdragon’s SM8450 platform is what is to be expected from a 2022 flagship smartphone. The SM8450 is the next iteration of the current Snapdragon 888. The processor will be built via the new 4nm manufacturing process and offer a 20% bump in AI performance.
But before this 2022 phone comes, Xiaomi is planning on releasing another 2021 flagship. It is reported that this device will come with an under-display selfie shooter and UWB connectivity. The last Xiaomi flagship for 2021 could be the Mi Mix 4.