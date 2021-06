Xiaomi reportedly working on a 200MP flagship for 2022

This is not the first time Xiaomi pushes the boundaries in terms of smartphone camera megapixels. The company was the first to introduce a 108MP smartphone camera in its Xiaomi Mi Note 10 , which was launched in 2019. Other companies like Samsung quickly took note and released 108MP phones as well.These 108MP sensors had some problems in terms of focusing and exposure at first, but these were quickly addressed. Though we must note that the 108MP cameras didn’t improve picture quality by a lot, and since their introduction, we’ve seen many companies embrace 48 and 50MP main sensors that are similar in terms of size, but capture bigger pixels.The report that the Xiaomi device will use Snapdragon’s SM8450 platform is what is to be expected from a 2022 flagship smartphone. The SM8450 is the next iteration of the current Snapdragon 888 . The processor will be built via the new 4nm manufacturing process and offer a 20% bump in AI performance.But before this 2022 phone comes, Xiaomi is planning on releasing another 2021 flagship. It is reported that this device will come with an under-display selfie shooter and UWB connectivity . The last Xiaomi flagship for 2021 could be the Mi Mix 4