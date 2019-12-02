Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Our first photos with the insane 108MP camera sensor from Samsung and Xiaomi

Nick Todorov by Nick Todorov   /  Dec 02, 2019, 5:37 AM
108 megapixels on a smartphone camera? Sounds crazy, I know, but that's precisely the number of megapixels I've been carrying in my pocket for the past few days. The phone I've been using is the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, packing a jaw-dropping 108MP camera sensor. That's the largest in both physical size and megapixel count on any phone today. 

This sensor, announced earlier this year, is the product of a collaboration between Samsung and Xiaomi and it has been developed with top-notch image quality in mind. It is made to take sharper photos in daylight thanks to the massive number of megapixels and brighter shots in the dark by merging data from four pixels into one. 

And while the Mi Note 10 is the first phone to have a 108MP camera, it certainly won't be the last. Rumor has it that a version of this sensor will be found on a Samsung Galaxy S11 model. Of course, I don't have a Galaxy S11 on me right now – and even if I did, I wouldn't have been allowed to tell you. But I can show you some of the photos that I've taken with the Mi Note 10. 

Note that the Mi Note 10 takes 27MP photos by default; however, the samples below are either full-resolution 108MP photos (that might take a while to load), or scaled-down versions with 100% zoom crops that will load up more quickly as you browse through the gallery below.  

pooma
Reply

1. pooma

Posts: 101; Member since: Oct 01, 2015

i wish Samsung develop same size sensor 1/1.33" with resolution around 20MP without pixel binning. the image quality would be insane.

posted on 40 min ago

rsiders
Reply

4. rsiders

Posts: 2010; Member since: Nov 17, 2011

Exactly what I've been saying. I don't understand why they won't just do that instead of putting so many pixels on the sensor. 20mp would be a very nice native resolution.

posted on 24 min ago

User123456789
Reply

2. User123456789

Posts: 1146; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Not the largest. It is smaller than sensor used by Nokia 808.

posted on 39 min ago

Phullofphil
Reply

3. Phullofphil

Posts: 1830; Member since: Feb 10, 2009

That has a 41 mega pixel

posted on 33 min ago

