Our first photos with the insane 108MP camera sensor from Samsung and Xiaomi
108 megapixels on a smartphone camera? Sounds crazy, I know, but that's precisely the number of megapixels I've been carrying in my pocket for the past few days. The phone I've been using is the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, packing a jaw-dropping 108MP camera sensor. That's the largest in both physical size and megapixel count on any phone today.
And while the Mi Note 10 is the first phone to have a 108MP camera, it certainly won't be the last. Rumor has it that a version of this sensor will be found on a Samsung Galaxy S11 model. Of course, I don't have a Galaxy S11 on me right now – and even if I did, I wouldn't have been allowed to tell you. But I can show you some of the photos that I've taken with the Mi Note 10.
Note that the Mi Note 10 takes 27MP photos by default; however, the samples below are either full-resolution 108MP photos (that might take a while to load), or scaled-down versions with 100% zoom crops that will load up more quickly as you browse through the gallery below.
