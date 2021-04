Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rumored to feature a 200MP camera

Samsung is expected to launch a 200MP smartphone camera this year and next year's Galaxy S22 Ultra could be its first device to get it. This is according to the Chinese website IT Home which cites Weibo posts from popular leakers Ice Universe and Digital Chat Station.





March teaser from Samsung's chipmaking arm does indeed suggest that a 200MP sensor will debut sometime soon. As was the case with the South Korean giant's first 108MP sensor, Xiaomi is expected to launch a phone with a 200MP camera before Samsung.





In February, the Korean company announced the 50MP ISOCELL GN2 sensor that has 1.4μm-sized pixels. Prior to that, in January, a new iteration of the 108MP sensor was announced. It has 0.8µm pixels. Larger pixels are theoretically able to collect more information. Samsung uses pixel -binning technology for collecting more light in low-lit environments.





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's 200MP sensor is rumored to feature 0.64µm pixels. A previous report had said that the company was reconsidering its camera strategy , presumably because high megapixel cameras haven't made much of a mark. That said, Galaxy S21 Ultra's 108MP HM3 unit is a significant improvement over the past generation, and this has made it one of the best smartphones for photography

Galaxy S22 Ultra rumored specs





The Galaxy S22 series is not expected anytime soon, and a lot could change between now and its rumored Q1 2022 launch date. Per a recent report, the Galaxy S22 series phones are unlikely to feature a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor , which is unsurprising, given that it was left out of the Note 20 and Galaxy S21 as well. The tech doesn't appear to serve a meaningful purpose at the moment.