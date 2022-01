Galaxy S22 series with Exynos chipset starting to pop up at European retailers

Our take





The biggest difference between both chipsets can be found in the graphics department. Samsung made big news when the company announced the collaboration with AMD and the plan to bring AMD’s RDNA graphics architecture to its mobile phones, ray-tracing included.If we wanted to throw-in some healthy tech gambling (as if there’s such a thing), we would say that both chipsets will be pretty close when it comes to performance. First, the CPU architecture is very close and there is so much you can do to boost performance (tweaking clock speeds and managing thermal throttling).Second, Samsung is launching its next flagship series in two flavors, and it would face a tremendous backlash if there’s a huge performance difference between the two variants. Some of you might remember the petition from 2019 in which angry users demanded the ban of Exynos-equipped flagships.Samsung wouldn’t want the history to repeat itself on this one, trust us. So, while we’re generally positively excited about the RDNA and the Exynos 2200, we don’t expect huge deviations between the two Galaxy S22 versions.