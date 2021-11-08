Galaxy S22 will still get Exynos 2200 in some regions, rumor has it

Galaxy S22 will still get Exynos 2200 in some regions, rumor has it0
Now it seems, though, that this won’t be the case. According to famous tipster @IceUniverse, some regions will still get the Exynos 2200 version of the Galaxy S22. “I got the new news that Exynos2200 still exists in Galaxy S22 Series in some countries and regions,” tweeted the leaker earlier today.
Galaxy S22 Exynos vs Snapdragon
So, what’s the big deal? Are these two chipsets that much different? During the past few years, there were a raging debate against Exynos silicon in Galaxy smartphones. Users complained about Exynos-equipped units being underpowered and thermal-throttling, compared to their Snapdragon counterparts.
Samsung vowed to mend its silicon and signed a collaboration deal with AMD. The upcoming Exynos 2200 will feature AMD GPU with RDNA architecture and ray-tracing capabilities. Whether or not it will be on par with Snapdragon-equipped Galaxy S22s it’s still too early to say.
Our take - which one to choose?
We’re going out on a limb here but it’s safe to say that you can’t go wrong with a Snapdragon chipset, especially the flagship models. It’s widely adopted throughout the smartphone industry, and there are no unknowns when it comes to architecture.
The Snapdragon 898 uses the same 1-3-4 three-cluster architecture as its predecessor and judging by the leaked benchmark numbers, there won’t be any nasty surprises. The same can’t be said about the Exynos 2200. Even though the partnership with AMD is exciting, and the RDNA GPU may or may not be on par with the Adreno 730, there are still many unknowns.
We can take some wisdom from the Pixel 6 series and the Tensor chip. It’s a brand-new thing that’s different from the Snapdragon norm, but as innovative as it might be, it’s still lagging behind. And we’re pretty sure that the next iteration of the Tensor idea will be miles better.
Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks and rumors so far
The next Galaxy Unpacked event is slated for the first quarter of 2022 but almost everything around the new phones has leaked or there’s an attached rumor next to it. Back in September, the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra battery sizes appeared in a 3C certification listing, basically matching the capacities of the previous generation.
The another rumor speculated about the branding, suggesting that the Galaxy S22 Ultra could actually be called Note 22 Ultra. The weight of each Galaxy S22 model has also leaked, showing that the new models have been exercising during the pandemic and have lost some weight.
On the hardware front there was some information that the Galaxy S22 and S22+ could feature Samsung's ISOCELL GN5 50MP camera sensor, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra (or Note 22 Ultra) could come equipped with the new 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor.
The processor inside the Galaxy S22 series is a whole other story. The next-gen Samsung silicon - the Exynos 2200 - is rumored to feature AMD's 'Voyager' GPU and Samsung's next-generation transistor architecture, and judging by the leaked press materials, this might be the case. There was an early Geekbench result, showing the performance of a Snapdragon-equipped Galaxy S22, as well. Just like its predecessors, the Galaxy S22 lineup won't feature a microSD card slot, unfortunately.
Finally, there's some information about the color variants of the new Galaxy S22 lineup. The Burgundy Red color option is potentially coming back, according to another leak by @IceUniverse, and the latest rumor adds a green hue to the Galaxy S22 rainbow.
