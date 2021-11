Galaxy S22 will still get Exynos 2200 in some regions, rumor has it

“I got the new news that Exynos2200 still exists in Galaxy S22 Series in some countries and regions,”

The official Galaxy S22 announcement is still months away but the rumor mill has been working extra hours these past couple of weeks. The latest leak, coming from an ex-Samsung employee, suggested that all Galaxy S22 models will ship with a Snapdragon chip Now it seems, though, that this won’t be the case. According to famous tipster @IceUniverse , some regions will still get the Exynos 2200 version of the Galaxy S22.tweeted the leaker earlier today.So, which one is it then? The situation is still developing with an update from GalaxyClub.nl saying thatSo, what’s the big deal? Are these two chipsets that much different? During the past few years, there were a raging debate against Exynos silicon in Galaxy smartphones. Users complained about Exynos-equipped units being underpowered and thermal-throttling, compared to their Snapdragon counterparts.Samsung vowed to mend its silicon and signed a collaboration deal with AMD. The upcoming Exynos 2200 will feature AMD GPU with RDNA architecture and ray-tracing capabilities. Whether or not it will be on par with Snapdragon-equipped Galaxy S22s it’s still too early to say.Back in 2019, there was even a petition from angry users aimed toward Samsung to stop selling Exynos-equipped smartphones. Even today, the general consensus is that Snapdragon Galaxy phones perform slightly better than their Exynos counterparts, especially when it comes to efficiency and battery life.We’re going out on a limb here but it’s safe to say that you can’t go wrong with a Snapdragon chipset, especially the flagship models. It’s widely adopted throughout the smartphone industry, and there are no unknowns when it comes to architecture.The Snapdragon 898 uses the same 1-3-4 three-cluster architecture as its predecessor and judging by the leaked benchmark numbers, there won’t be any nasty surprises. The same can’t be said about the Exynos 2200. Even though the partnership with AMD is exciting, and the RDNA GPU may or may not be on par with the Adreno 730, there are still many unknowns.We can take some wisdom from the Pixel 6 series and the Tensor chip. It’s a brand-new thing that’s different from the Snapdragon norm, but as innovative as it might be, it’s still lagging behind. And we’re pretty sure that the next iteration of the Tensor idea will be miles better.