Despite sporting an AMD GPU, Exynos 2200 performance improvement might be disappointing





According to a tweet from tipster AhmedQwaider (@AhmedQwaider888), the CPU improvement between the Exynos 2100 and 2200 is only 5% with a 17% improvement in GPU performance. Those numbers fall far short of the CPU and GPU improvements seen between the Exynos 990 and Exynos 2100 which weighed in at 30% and 40% respectively.

Exynos 2200 is rumored to feature an NPU with a 117% improvement in AI







But as the tweet points out, the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) on the Exynos 2200 helps deliver a performance improvement in AI of 117%. This could positively impact the photography experience on the upcoming Galaxy S22 line and make Bixby faster. Is it possible that Samsung felt the heat from Google's Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning focused Tensor chip?





Google's decision to roll its own SoC allowed it to bring some satisfying features to the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro including Magic Eraser, Live Translation, Face Unblur, and more. If Google has done anything, it has raised the stakes on the use of AI/ML features this year.





While using AMD's GPU on the Exynos 2200 sounds like a winning move as far as Samsung and its customers are concerned, it should be noted that up to now, AMD did not have a presence in the mobile space. And it might take this partnership a couple of generations to get everything working the way that Samsung engineers envision it.





And the numbers mentioned in Ahmed Qwaider's tweet might not be legit, so keep that in mind. The Galaxy S22 series, which includes the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, is expected to be unveiled during the manufacturer's next Unpacked event which allegedly has just been pushed back to February 25th





The Galaxy S22 Ultra, with its squared-off corners, could be taking over for the defunct Galaxy Note model. The handset will support the S Pen and even features a silo where the digital pen can be stored which was a hallmark of the Galaxy Note Series. The rumored specs call for the Galaxy S22 Ultra to sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution (1440p).

1TB storage option might return with the Galaxy S22 Ultra







The display will reportedly top out at 1800 nits which means that the phone will have the brightest screen to date. On the back, you'll find a 108MP camera (delivering clear and bright images with less noise thanks to 9:1 pixel -binning). The Galaxy S22 Ultra should feature a 5000mAh battery with some speculation calling for 45W fast charging support.







Back in 2019, Samsung offered a storage option of 1TB on the Galaxy S10 . But since then it has dropped that option. That is, until now if the rumors are true. Yes, that's right, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could be available with a huge 1TB of storage. And that model could be equipped with a whopping 16GB of memory.





The Galaxy S22 is expected to carry a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate while the Galaxy S22+ should be equipped with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display. Color options for all three variants are expected to be as follows:





Galaxy S22 - blue, gray, purple, beige, black, white, green, rose gold.

Galaxy S22 Plus - blue, gray, purple, beige, black, white, green, rose gold.

Galaxy S22 Ultra - black, white, dark red, green.