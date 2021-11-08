Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View
Samsung Android

Ex-Samsung employee says all Galaxy S22 models will ship with a Snapdragon chip globally

Peter Kostadinov
By
0
Exclusive: Samsung to equips all Galaxy S22 models with Qualcomm chip, even in Europe
We've been barraged with troves of leaks, rumors, and news regarding the highly anticipated Galaxy S22 lineup that's due out early next year. Just a couple of days ago, we saw the S Pen-toting Galaxy S22 Ultra in the flesh, but the latest bombshell rumor is surpassing even that.

According to Dutch publication LetsGoDigital, which relays information passed on by ex-Samsung employee turned whistleblower Super Roader, Samsung might be planning to equip all Galaxy S22 devices around the globe with the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset and completely skip using its own Exynos chips in the upcoming Galaxy S22 series.

The name Super Roader certainly rings a bell, especially if you've been following Galaxy S22 leaks closely. Just a few days ago, this former Samsung employee tipped some key design differences between the more affordable Galaxy S21 and S21+ in contrast to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which seem to be corroborated by the S22 Ultra leak from a few days ago.

This will be a “first” for Samsung, which usually favors its own Exynos chipsets in most regions across the globe, but relies on Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets in the US and a few other key markets. The Galaxy S21 series, for example, comes with the Snapdragon 888 chip in the United States, Canada, China, Japan, but utilizes the Exynos 2100 chipset elsewhere. The upcoming Snapdragon 898 announcement has been scheduled for November 30, so we are just weeks from getting the full scoop on Qualcomm's next flagship chipset.

The reason for this unexpected rumored change is cited as the ongoing chip scarcity that was kick-started by the COVID-pandemic and is affecting all branches of the industry. According to Super Roader, manufacturing the Exynos 2200 chipset has proven to be quite challenging for Samsung. In fact, the leaker says there simply wouldn't be enough chips manufactured in time for the Galaxy S22's release. These dire production hurdles are also likely the key reason behind the Galaxy S21 FE's untimely delay.


Probably one of the key reasons behind the Exynos 2200's alleged manufacturing roadblocks is the ambitious and intriguing GPU package. Samsung's next chipset is expected to come with a 6-core AMD RDNA2 GPU with ray-tracing technology, a “first” on mobile, and as such has garnered tons of attention fueled by promising leaked benchmarks.

Another intriguing insight given by Super Roader gives us a sneak peek at the probable announcement date for the Galaxy S22 series — February 8. This rumor coincides with information previously propelled by FrontPageTech's Jon Prosser, which expects a Galaxy Unpacked event to be scheduled for early February. What's more, a global rollout on February 18 is also tipped off by Super Roader, which definitely sounds plausible and coincides with Samsung's usual flagship smartphone releases. Apart from 2021, most previous Galaxy launches have taken place in February.

While Samsung skipping its Exynos chipset for a complete Qualcomm takeover sounds quite implausible, the leaker gives some rather compelling reasons for the probable major change. It would be quite interesting to see what some other industry leakers and insiders will have to share on the matter. Interestingly, we've previously heard that the Exynos 2200-powered Galaxy S22 models could even be considered by Verizon. The largest mobile carrier in the US has reportedly expressed interest to sell the non-Snapdragon version of the upcoming phones for the first time.

As we know more, so will you.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android

Latest News

Galaxy S20 series will be getting the One UI 4 beta update soon
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Galaxy S20 series will be getting the One UI 4 beta update soon
Best iPhone 13 cases - updated November 2021
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Best iPhone 13 cases - updated November 2021
Get a similar feature to the Pixel 6 Magic Eraser on any iPhone and Android phone
by Rado Minkov,  0
Get a similar feature to the Pixel 6 Magic Eraser on any iPhone and Android phone
Leaked image of Samsung's upcoming budget Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) surfaces
by Alan Friedman,  0
Leaked image of Samsung's upcoming budget Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) surfaces
WhatsApp removes online requirement for use on multiple devices
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
WhatsApp removes online requirement for use on multiple devices
Grammarly update brings major improvements to iPhone and iPad apps
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Grammarly update brings major improvements to iPhone and iPad apps
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless