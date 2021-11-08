Ex-Samsung employee says all Galaxy S22 models will ship with a Snapdragon chip globally

Ex-Samsung employee says all Galaxy S22 models will ship with a Snapdragon chip globally0
We've been barraged with troves of leaks, rumors, and news regarding the highly anticipated Galaxy S22 lineup that's due out early next year. Just a couple of days ago, we saw the S Pen-toting Galaxy S22 Ultra in the flesh, but the latest bombshell rumor is surpassing even that.
According to Dutch publication LetsGoDigital, which relays information passed on by ex-Samsung employee turned whistleblower Super Roader, Samsung might be planning to equip all Galaxy S22 devices around the globe with the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset and completely skip using its own Exynos chips in the upcoming Galaxy S22 series.
This will be a “first” for Samsung, which usually favors its own Exynos chipsets in most regions across the globe, but relies on Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets in the US and a few other key markets. The Galaxy S21 series, for example, comes with the Snapdragon 888 chip in the United States, Canada, China, Japan, but utilizes the Exynos 2100 chipset elsewhere. The upcoming Snapdragon 898 announcement has been scheduled for November 30, so we are just weeks from getting the full scoop on Qualcomm's next flagship chipset.
Probably one of the key reasons behind the Exynos 2200's alleged manufacturing roadblocks is the ambitious and intriguing GPU package. Samsung's next chipset is expected to come with a 6-core AMD RDNA2 GPU with ray-tracing technology, a “first” on mobile, and as such has garnered tons of attention fueled by promising leaked benchmarks.
Another intriguing insight given by Super Roader gives us a sneak peek at the probable announcement date for the Galaxy S22 series — February 8. This rumor coincides with information previously propelled by FrontPageTech's Jon Prosser, which expects a Galaxy Unpacked event to be scheduled for early February. What's more, a global rollout on February 18 is also tipped off by Super Roader, which definitely sounds plausible and coincides with Samsung's usual flagship smartphone releases. Apart from 2021, most previous Galaxy launches have taken place in February.
While Samsung skipping its Exynos chipset for a complete Qualcomm takeover sounds quite implausible, the leaker gives some rather compelling reasons for the probable major change. It would be quite interesting to see what some other industry leakers and insiders will have to share on the matter. Interestingly, we've previously heard that the Exynos 2200-powered Galaxy S22 models could even be considered by Verizon. The largest mobile carrier in the US has reportedly expressed interest to sell the non-Snapdragon version of the upcoming phones for the first time.
