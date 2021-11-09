Disappointing Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus front camera specs leak

Galaxy Club Unlike the rear camera setup of the standard and Plus Galaxy S22 models, the selfie shooter will not be upgraded, according to





Samsung is yet again going to use a 10MP sensor for the front camera of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, the same unit that it has been using for the past three years. Even midrange Galaxy A52 and A72 have higher resolution front cameras.





Then again, that doesn't necessarily guarantee better pictures and the Galaxy S21 actually has one of the best selfie cameras around, so the Galaxy S22 and Plus will not be slackers in this department by any means.





This 10MP sensor is only for the aforementioned Galaxy S models, as the Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to feature a 40MP front camera, which was previously also seen on the S21 Ultra and the S20 Ultra.

Galaxy S22 rear camera system will get a new sensor and higher optical zoom level





The main camera system is tipped to feature the company's new ISOCELL GN5 50MP sensor , a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The current models only offer 1.1x optical zoom and 3x hybrid zoom.





The new variants are also tipped to have smaller screens than their predecessors: the Galaxy S22 will reportedly come with a 6.06-inches screen, and the Plus version with a 6.55-inches display. In contrast, the Galaxy S21 has a 6.2 inches panel, and the S21 Plus boasts a 6.7 inches screen.





That explains why the phones are rumored to get smaller batteries . The Galaxy S21 might feature a 3,700mAh cell, and the Plus is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery.





The panels could be the brightest Samsung has ever put on a phone and are also rumored to have a shorter and wider 19.5:9 aspect ratio . Both the models will likely inherit their predecessors' 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD resolution.





The handsets will allegedly offer symmetrical bezels and a flat back and rear but the edges may still curve a little. We have been hearing conflicting reports about whether the European and Middle Eastern variants will feature the AMD Exynos chip . The US and Chinese versions, on the other hand, are pretty much guaranteed to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898.



