Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
Samsung Android

Disappointing Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus front camera specs leak

Anam Hamid
By
5
Disappointing Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus front camera specs leak
Unlike the rear camera setup of the standard and Plus Galaxy S22 models, the selfie shooter will not be upgraded, according to Galaxy Club

Samsung is yet again going to use a 10MP sensor for the front camera of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, the same unit that it has been using for the past three years. Even midrange Galaxy A52 and A72 have higher resolution front cameras. 

Then again, that doesn't necessarily guarantee better pictures and the Galaxy S21 actually has one of the best selfie cameras around, so the Galaxy S22 and Plus will not be slackers in this department by any means.

This 10MP sensor is only for the aforementioned Galaxy S models, as the Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to feature a 40MP front camera, which was previously also seen on the S21 Ultra and the S20 Ultra.

Galaxy S22 rear camera system will get a new sensor and higher optical zoom level


The main camera system is tipped to feature the company's new ISOCELL GN5 50MP sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The current models only offer 1.1x optical zoom and 3x hybrid zoom.

The new variants are also tipped to have smaller screens than their predecessors: the Galaxy S22 will reportedly come with a 6.06-inches screen, and the Plus version with a 6.55-inches display. In contrast, the Galaxy S21 has a 6.2 inches panel, and the S21 Plus boasts a 6.7 inches screen.

That explains why the phones are rumored to get smaller batteries. The Galaxy S21 might feature a 3,700mAh cell, and the Plus is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery.

The panels could be the brightest Samsung has ever put on a phone and are also rumored to have a shorter and wider 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Both the models will likely inherit their predecessors' 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD resolution. 

The handsets will allegedly offer symmetrical bezels and a flat back and rear but the edges may still curve a little. We have been hearing conflicting reports about whether the European and Middle Eastern variants will feature the AMD Exynos chip. The US and Chinese versions, on the other hand, are pretty much guaranteed to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898.

Samsung will reportedly announce the Galaxy S22 series on February 8, 2022

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (48 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android

Latest News

Comcast internet down for many in the US; AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon users also reporting issues
by Anam Hamid,  0
Comcast internet down for many in the US; AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon users also reporting issues
Check out this crazy OnePlus 8 deal with T-Mobile
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Check out this crazy OnePlus 8 deal with T-Mobile
Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals: early deals live now
by Iskra Petrova,  3
Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals: early deals live now
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  36
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, deals, and where to buy
The Poco M4 Pro 5G is here with a 90Hz screen and an early bird deal
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The Poco M4 Pro 5G is here with a 90Hz screen and an early bird deal
Xiaomi just unveiled possibly the next major step in smartphone cooling—Loop LiquidCool
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Xiaomi just unveiled possibly the next major step in smartphone cooling—Loop LiquidCool
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless