Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ could feature symmetrical bezels, copy iPhone 13

Mariyan Slavov
By
3
Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ could feature symmetrical bezels, copy iPhone 13
Another day, another Galaxy S22 leak! The new normal seems to be filling the time between releases with leaks and rumors. The latest one comes from @IceUniverse and concerns the design of the upcoming Samsung flagships - the Galaxy S22 and S22+.

According to the Twitter post the leaker shared, both phones will feature symmetrical bezels and flat fronts and backs. “S22 and S22 + look like iPhone 13 without notch. The front and rear are flat and symmetrical bezel,” reads the exact statement on the Twitter page.

This short message holds a lot of information - especially the part where the Galaxy S22 is compared to the iPhone 13. Should we expect such a radical departure from the Galaxy S series’ design from Samsung, just to “copy Apple”, as some of the comments below the Twitter post suggest?

Another interesting point is the “no notch” part. A uniform bezel without a notch can mean two things. First, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will feature a traditional hole-punch front camera design. Second (somewhat unlikely), the new lineup will come with under-display cameras, similar to the one in the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The “flat front and rear” part is a tricky one - all the renders and leaks so far depict the Galaxy S22 series with a curved design, at least on the back. On the other hand, a flat front and back don’t necessarily mean a flat frame.

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks and rumors so far


The next Galaxy Unpacked event is slated for the first quarter of 2022 but almost everything around the new phones has leaked or there’s an attached rumor next to it. Back in September, the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra battery sizes appeared in a 3C certification listing, basically matching the capacities of the previous generation.

The another rumor speculated about the branding, suggesting that the Galaxy S22 Ultra could actually be called Note 22 Ultra. The weight of each Galaxy S22 model has also leaked, showing that the new models have been exercising during the pandemic and have lost some weight.

On the hardware front there was some information that the Galaxy S22 and S22+ could feature Samsung's ISOCELL GN5 50MP camera sensor, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra (or Note 22 Ultra) could come equipped with the new 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor.

The processor inside the Galaxy S22 series is a whole other story. The next-gen Samsung silicon - the Exynos 2200 - is rumored to feature AMD's 'Voyager' GPU and Samsung's next-generation transistor architecture, and judging by the leaked press materials, this might be the case. There was an early Geekbench result, showing the performance of a Snapdragon-equipped Galaxy S22, as well. Just like its predecessors, the Galaxy S22 lineup won't feature a microSD card slot, unfortunately.

Finally, we have information about the color variants of the new Galaxy S22 series. The Burgundy Red color option is potentially coming back, according to another leak by @IceUniverse, and the latest rumor adds a green hue to the Galaxy S22 rainbow.

Our take


The idea that Samsung is going to copy the design of the iPhone 13 series is pretty out there. Our famous leaker might have outdone himself with this suggestion, maybe seeking a certain effect.

The flat front and back is a feature that’s completely expected on the S22 and S22+, given that their predecessors sported flat screens too. Even though the back of the previous generation is slightly curved close to the edge, it’s not dramatic, and going completely flushed with the bezel in the new lineup won’t be such big of a deal.

Our take is that the Galaxy S22 and S22+ won’t look anything like the iPhone 13. Let’s wait and see. Place your bets in the comment section below!

