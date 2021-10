Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ could feature symmetrical bezels, copy iPhone 13

“S22 and S22 + look like iPhone 13 without notch. The front and rear are flat and symmetrical bezel,





Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks and rumors so far

The next Galaxy Unpacked event is slated for the first quarter of 2022 but almost everything around the new phones has leaked or there’s an attached rumor next to it. Back in September, the The next Galaxy Unpacked event is slated for the first quarter of 2022 but almost everything around the new phones has leaked or there’s an attached rumor next to it. Back in September, the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra battery sizes appeared in a 3C certification listing , basically matching the capacities of the previous generation.









On the hardware front there was some information that the Galaxy S22 and S22+ could feature Samsung's ISOCELL GN5 50MP camera sensor , while the Galaxy S22 Ultra (or Note 22 Ultra) could come equipped with the new 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor.













Our take

The idea that Samsung is going to copy the design of the iPhone 13 series is pretty out there. Our famous leaker might have outdone himself with this suggestion, maybe seeking a certain effect.



The flat front and back is a feature that’s completely expected on the S22 and S22+, given that their predecessors sported flat screens too. Even though the back of the previous generation is slightly curved close to the



Another day, another Galaxy S22 leak! The new normal seems to be filling the time between releases with leaks and rumors. The latest one comes from @IceUniverse and concerns the design of the upcoming Samsung flagships - the Galaxy S22 and S22+.According to the Twitter post the leaker shared, both phones will feature symmetrical bezels and flat fronts and backs.” reads the exact statement on the Twitter page.This short message holds a lot of information - especially the part where the Galaxy S22 is compared to the iPhone 13. Should we expect such a radical departure from the Galaxy S series’ design from Samsung, just to “copy Apple”, as some of the comments below the Twitter post suggest?Another interesting point is the “no notch” part. A uniform bezel without a notch can mean two things. First, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will feature a traditional hole-punch front camera design. Second (somewhat unlikely), the new lineup will come with under-display cameras, similar to the one in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 The “flat front and rear” part is a tricky one - all the renders and leaks so far depict the Galaxy S22 series with a curved design, at least on the back. On the other hand, a flat front and back don’t necessarily mean a flat frame.