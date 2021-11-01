Former Samsung employee tips off Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus design

Information for the Galaxy S22 Ultra has already been heavily leaked for the past month, but that is less true for the more affordable variants, namely the Galaxy S22
and S22 Plus. Thanks to a report from a former Samsung
employee known as Super Roader
, as well as visual renders from digital artist Snoreyn
, we now have an idea of what both phones might look like (via LetsGoDigital
).
From the looks of it, this time around there will be even more differentiating features to set apart the normal S series from the Ultra model. Unlike the Galaxy S21 series
, where all three models shared a similar camera island on the back, the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will not adopt the same drop-like camera design as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
There shouldn’t be any difference between the two regular models except the size itself. It would, though, seem that the screens of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus could be slightly shorter and wider compared to the last generation.
The S22 is expected to measure in 6.06 inches and the S22 Plus in 6.55”. In comparison, the S21 has a 6.2
-inch screen and the S21 Plus a 6.7-inch one. Both will keep the Full HD resolution from their predecessors as well as the 120Hz refresh rate. Judging by previous rumors, it is also likely that the screens in the Galaxy S22 series could be the brightest ones
(1500 nits) the company has ever used.
We already knew about the screen size difference from previous leaks
, we also know that the bezels will be symmetrical
. Now we have another tidbit, which is that Samsung is going for flatter displays and backs while still keeping a slight curve at the edges for that added comfort.
The Galaxy S22 series release date is still a hotly debated topic, however, it will either be at the end of January or the first half of February. In other words, it won’t be long until we get to see them for real and marvel at those beautiful screens.