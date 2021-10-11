Leaked listing reveals disappointing Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra charging speeds

Leaked listing reveals disappointing Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra charging speeds1
The screenshot of the listing shows the three phones with model numbers SM-S9080, SM-S9060, and SM-S9010, which are expected to represent the phones from the Galaxy S22 series, and the charging they support is listed at 25W (9V, 2.77A). This comes contradictory to what earlier leaks about the three phones have stipulated. Earlier leaks claimed only the vanilla Galaxy S22 will come with such charging speed, while the S22+ and the S22 Ultra was believed to come with 45W charging.
Additionally, the listing reveals the possibility the three phones can land with an optional travel charger, and this charger is listed as EP-TA800, the power supply Samsung has preferred in the last couple of years.
Earlier, tipster IceUniverse stated the Galaxy S22+ and Ultra will support 45W charging
The reputable tipster IceUniverse stated earlier that the two bigger phones will support faster charging, and more specifically, 45W, while the smaller, Galaxy S22 will support 25W charging. However, the listing above contradicts this suggestion as it seems to state all three phones will have the more modest 25W charging, something that some users might find disappointing about the Galaxy S22 series.
Other leaks and rumors about the Galaxy S22 series
Well, reportedly, Samsung's next premium phones are going to be unveiled in January as was the case this year with the Galaxy S21 series. We recently reported about a dummy unit of the Galaxy S22 Ultra showing up a change in design on the back of the phone, which will reportedly grace its camera bump. Looking at the dummy unit, we can see the camera bump of the Ultra may come in an unusual P-shape.
Reportedly, Samsung has been looking into two variants for the look of the camera bump on the Ultra, and one of them was this P-shape (that's reportedly finalized now), and the other one was a more standard look with two strips of unequal lengths.
Some reports have also stated the phones will be unveiled in February instead of the expected January with the possibility to see the Galaxy S21 FE in January. This news comes after Samsung has reportedly canceled the Galaxy S21 FE, so we have to wait and see what happens on this front.
Other rumors and leaks suggest we should expect the three phones to come with uniform bezels, the standard-looking punch-hole selfie camera at the front, most likely S Pen support.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra and leaks about it seem a bit more exciting as it is expected to boast a primary 108MP main camera, no less than three different 12MP cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. And S Pen.
What Samsung decides to go for in terms of Galaxy S22 colors and other details are yet unknown, but we'll make sure to inform them as soon as we hear something.