Samsung Android

Leaked listing reveals disappointing Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra charging speeds

Iskra Petrova
By
Leaked listing reveals disappointing Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra charging speeds
The Galaxy S22 trio is expected to be officially unveiled sometime in January (or February), and rumors and leaks about it have already been showing up here and there on the internet. One such leak has suggested the charging speeds for the three phones... and now the Chinese 3C certification leaks, reports Android Authority. According to the listing, the three phones will support 25W charging.

The Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra charging speeds revealed in a 3C listing


The screenshot of the listing shows the three phones with model numbers SM-S9080, SM-S9060, and SM-S9010, which are expected to represent the phones from the Galaxy S22 series, and the charging they support is listed at 25W (9V, 2.77A). This comes contradictory to what earlier leaks about the three phones have stipulated. Earlier leaks claimed only the vanilla Galaxy S22 will come with such charging speed, while the S22+ and the S22 Ultra was believed to come with 45W charging.


Additionally, the listing reveals the possibility the three phones can land with an optional travel charger, and this charger is listed as EP-TA800, the power supply Samsung has preferred in the last couple of years.

Earlier, tipster IceUniverse stated the Galaxy S22+ and Ultra will support 45W charging


The reputable tipster IceUniverse stated earlier that the two bigger phones will support faster charging, and more specifically, 45W, while the smaller, Galaxy S22 will support 25W charging. However, the listing above contradicts this suggestion as it seems to state all three phones will have the more modest 25W charging, something that some users might find disappointing about the Galaxy S22 series.

Other leaks and rumors about the Galaxy S22 series


Well, reportedly, Samsung's next premium phones are going to be unveiled in January as was the case this year with the Galaxy S21 series. We recently reported about a dummy unit of the Galaxy S22 Ultra showing up a change in design on the back of the phone, which will reportedly grace its camera bump. Looking at the dummy unit, we can see the camera bump of the Ultra may come in an unusual P-shape.

Reportedly, Samsung has been looking into two variants for the look of the camera bump on the Ultra, and one of them was this P-shape (that's reportedly finalized now), and the other one was a more standard look with two strips of unequal lengths.

Some reports have also stated the phones will be unveiled in February instead of the expected January with the possibility to see the Galaxy S21 FE in January. This news comes after Samsung has reportedly canceled the Galaxy S21 FE, so we have to wait and see what happens on this front.

Other rumors and leaks suggest we should expect the three phones to come with uniform bezels, the standard-looking punch-hole selfie camera at the front, most likely S Pen support.

In terms of battery sizes, for some models, there will be a slight downgrade from their predecessors, the Galaxy S21 series. The 6-1-inch Galaxy S22 5G will reportedly feature a 3,700mAh, which is dropping from the 4,000mAh the Galaxy S21 had. The Galaxy S22+ (or Pro, as suggested by some leaks and rumors), will reportedly sport a 6.55-inch display (smaller than the 6.7-inch Galaxy S21 Plus display) and will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra and leaks about it seem a bit more exciting as it is expected to boast a primary 108MP main camera, no less than three different 12MP cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. And S Pen.

What Samsung decides to go for in terms of Galaxy S22 colors and other details are yet unknown, but we'll make sure to inform them as soon as we hear something.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless