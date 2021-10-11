Leaked listing reveals disappointing Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra charging speeds

The Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra charging speeds revealed in a 3C listing

The screenshot of the listing shows the three phones with model numbers SM-S9080, SM-S9060, and SM-S9010, which are expected to represent the phones from the Galaxy S22 series, and the charging they support is listed at 25W (9V, 2.77A). This comes contradictory to what earlier leaks about the three phones have stipulated. Earlier leaks claimed only the vanilla Galaxy S22 will come with such charging speed, while the S22+ and the S22 Ultra was believed to come with 45W charging.







Earlier, tipster IceUniverse stated the Galaxy S22+ and Ultra will support 45W charging

Other leaks and rumors about the Galaxy S22 series

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up