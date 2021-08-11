Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G at an incredible $800 discount

Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G at an incredible $800 discount0
Yes, that's how much (or rather how little) you're looking at paying for the 6.7-inch Galaxy S20 Plus with 5G support and a whopping 12GB RAM right now, and all you need to do to take an astounding 800 bucks off the handset's list price is transfer an existing number from a different carrier to the Google-owned MVNO (mobile virtual network operator).
Check out the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra deals here
The same exact terms and conditions apply to the beastly 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, which can be yours at a fairly reasonable $599.99 instead of an obscene $1,399.99 without jumping through too many hoops.
In case you're wondering, the "regular-sized" Galaxy S20 5G is no longer up for grabs at this carrier, either at a discount or at full price, while the S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G are today cheaper than ever, which means you should probably pull the trigger before these two devices inevitably end up going away as well.