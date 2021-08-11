Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G at an incredible $800 discount





Yes, that's how much (or rather how little) you're looking at paying for the 6.7-inch Galaxy S20 Plus with 5G support and a whopping 12GB RAM right now, and all you need to do to take an astounding 800 bucks off the handset's list price is transfer an existing number from a different carrier to the Google -owned MVNO (mobile virtual network operator).





That's if you're not already a Fi customer, of course, in which case you really don't have to meet any convoluted special conditions. Current Google Fi subscribers are merely required to activate the 5G-enabled S20+ on an existing "full service" plan within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and keep the qualifying phone active for 120 consecutive days.













The same exact terms and conditions apply to the beastly 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G , which can be yours at a fairly reasonable $599.99 instead of an obscene $1,399.99 without jumping through too many hoops.









In case you're wondering, the "regular-sized" Galaxy S20 5G is no longer up for grabs at this carrier, either at a discount or at full price, while the S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G are today cheaper than ever , which means you should probably pull the trigger before these two devices inevitably end up going away as well.





