Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android Deals Google 5G

Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 22, 2021, 5:29 PM
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now
No longer available directly from Samsung or even major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy (at least in an unlocked variant), the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 is on sale for new Google Fi customers starting at an incredibly low price.

While the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse is obviously not worth $999.99 anymore, we can probably all agree that a $700 discount is radical enough to bring the early 2020-released handset back in the limelight.

Unsurprisingly, this killer new deal does come with a couple of strings attached, requiring you to activate a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G unit on a new "full service" Fi plan and transfer an existing phone number from a different carrier to Google's MVNO (mobile virtual network operator).

Check out the deal here



In order to qualify for the full aforementioned price cut, you'll also have to keep the 6.2-inch device active for 120 consecutive days. On the bright side, you only need to pay $299.99 upfront, and if you meet all of the search giant's conditions, you'll basically be allowed to take your deeply discounted Galaxy S20 to any other operator after just four months.

Incredibly enough, existing Google Fi subscribers can shave a whopping 600 bucks of their own off the original price of the metal and glass-made 2020 flagship without jumping through too many hoops. In case you're wondering, that used to be the special offer for new customers, and coincidentally or not, the improved promotion seems to have arrived alongside a reasonably priced new unlimited plan.

Check out the terms and conditions here



At a measly three Benjamins, the non-Plus, non-Ultra, non-FE, and non-UW S20 edition is without a doubt one of the best budget 5G phones available in 2021. Yes, the Galaxy S20 5G is better than the S21 5G in many ways, sporting an absolutely stunning Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and including both a 25W charger and a nice pair of USB-C AKG earphones in the box.

Speaking of the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G, you should know the $600 and $700 Google Fi discounts for existing and new subscribers also apply to those two higher-end models, bringing their starting prices down to $499.99 and $699.99 respectively.

That's also relatively affordable considering the impressive specifications and gorgeous designs of the entire S20 family, but before committing to anything other than the 6.2-inch variant, it might be a good idea to check out the best Galaxy S21 and Note 20 series deals around the country.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

9.7
$1000 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $999 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

8.3
$1200 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1199 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.9

User Score:

9.1
$1400 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1400 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Latest deals

Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now
Popular stories
Here's how you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G at a lower than ever price
Popular stories
The expensive JBL Link View smart display gets a huge 70% discount
Popular stories
Expires in - 6h 12minApple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are on sale at their lowest price ever for a limited time
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro price, deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds receive a $50+ discount at Best Buy

Popular stories

Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Don't click on that WhatsApp update pink theme installation link!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless