Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now
While the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse is obviously not worth $999.99 anymore, we can probably all agree that a $700 discount is radical enough to bring the early 2020-released handset back in the limelight.
Check out the deal here
In order to qualify for the full aforementioned price cut, you'll also have to keep the 6.2-inch device active for 120 consecutive days. On the bright side, you only need to pay $299.99 upfront, and if you meet all of the search giant's conditions, you'll basically be allowed to take your deeply discounted Galaxy S20 to any other operator after just four months.
Check out the terms and conditions here
At a measly three Benjamins, the non-Plus, non-Ultra, non-FE, and non-UW S20 edition is without a doubt one of the best budget 5G phones available in 2021. Yes, the Galaxy S20 5G is better than the S21 5G in many ways, sporting an absolutely stunning Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and including both a 25W charger and a nice pair of USB-C AKG earphones in the box.
Speaking of the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G, you should know the $600 and $700 Google Fi discounts for existing and new subscribers also apply to those two higher-end models, bringing their starting prices down to $499.99 and $699.99 respectively.
That's also relatively affordable considering the impressive specifications and gorgeous designs of the entire S20 family, but before committing to anything other than the 6.2-inch variant, it might be a good idea to check out the best Galaxy S21 and Note 20 series deals around the country.