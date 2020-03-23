Samsung's hot new Galaxy S20 and S20+ are already on sale at a hefty discount on Amazon
The e-commerce giant is offering a flat $200 discount on the "regular-sized" 6.2-inch Galaxy S20 and the jumbo-sized 6.7-inch S20+, although somewhat surprisingly, the crazy expensive 6.9-inch S20 Ultra is still available at its sky-high list price. Of course, that's surprising if you're not familiar with the findings of the aforementioned report recently put together by Korean media after speaking with multiple "industry sources."
Believe it or not, the largest, most impressive, and expensive member of the Galaxy S20 family is also the most popular for the time being, which probably explains why you still need to pay $1,400 and up for this thing.
By the way, that $200 markdown equates to a pretty massive 20 percent off the regular $999.99 price of a 128GB Galaxy S20 configuration, while the Galaxy S20+ is up for grabs at 17 and 15 percent off its $1,200 and $1,350 MSRPs in 128 and 512 gig storage variants respectively. At the time of this writing, you can choose from a multitude of paint jobs for both models, but don't be shocked if certain flavors go out of stock until you get a chance to claim the promotion.
In case you're wondering, Best Buy offers similar discounts, but only with upfront activation on select carriers, while B&H Photo Video sells the S20 and S20+ at their normal prices with $130-worth Samsung Galaxy Buds included for free.