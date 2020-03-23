Samsung's Galaxy S20+ is getting cheaper and cheaper on eBay (brand-new)





In other words, pretty much all but the most demanding Android power users out there can probably be happy with the overall performance, imaging quality, battery life, and screen excellence of the "regular" S20 or the jumbo-sized 6.7-inch S20 Plus.





While early reports suggest the 6.9-inch S20 Ultra beast is substantially outselling its baby brothers , the smaller and slightly less impressive members of Samsung's newest flagship family could objectively be considered the better deals at recommended prices of $1,000 and $1,200 respectively in the US. That doesn't qualify as classically affordable, of course, but an unlocked Galaxy S20+ at $739.82 comes extremely close to bargain territory.













Given that absolutely massive discount of more than 460 bucks, you shouldn't be surprised to hear you're not actually looking at a US 5G-enabled variant here. On the bright side, these international units on sale in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Black paint jobs are fully compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile's 4G LTE networks (give or take a couple of bands that could impact your download speeds or coverage in certain areas).





On the not so bright side of things, buying an "international" Galaxy S20+ also means you'll need to settle for an Exynos 990 processor rather than the Snapdragon 865 SoC powering the ultra-high-end device in the US and delivering significantly superior performance. Last but certainly not least on the list of compromises, the phones on sale here from Never-MSRP are not backed by any sort of a warranty.





All that being said, a $460 price cut for such a hot new handset is definitely nothing to sneeze at, especially when you consider the pretty much flawless reputation of the aforementioned eBay vendor and the fact you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items sold in their original packaging and shipping for free in the US. It's also worth pointing out that this killer deal undercuts a similar promotion from last week by a cool 60 bucks, although there are obviously no guarantees this trend will continue much longer.



