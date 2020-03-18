Samsung Android Coronavirus

Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 18, 2020, 4:04 AM

Samsung made a number of bold choices in preparation of its latest flagship handset upgrade, discarding the affordable "e" model that developed somewhat of a cult following last year and putting everything but the kitchen sink into the extravagantly priced Galaxy S20 Ultra.

While some of the company's biggest risks appear to have paid off (more on that later), the Galaxy S20 family on the whole is not shaping up to be the smash hit Samsung may have initially expected. Obviously, the mediocre box-office performance noticed by "market watchers" and "industry sources" has a plethora of causes, one of which was impossible to predict and completely out of the Korean tech giant's control.

But that's actually not the full picture, as proven by several bleak forecasts made in advance of and shortly after the S20 series announcement, as well as weak sales results reportedly posted by two of the three main flagship variants since their commercial debut a couple of weeks back. But let's start from the beginning, shall we?

The Galaxy S10 series didn't come out during a global pandemic


You're going to hear this a lot over the next few months (possibly, even longer), so you might as well get used to it already. The Galaxy S20 lineup, just like virtually all other consumer products apart from toilet paper and hand sanitizer, has been negatively impacted by the rapid spread of the coronavirus disease around the world. So, no, it's definitely not fair to compare this year's numbers with what the Galaxy S10 trio racked up in its first few weeks of availability back in March 2019.


The world is an entirely different place right now, and both the supply and demand for new smartphones have been hit hard by the closing of factories, difficulties in meeting previously set deadlines for the production of various key components, and, well, people going out less and spending more of their money on non-perishable food items and essential supplies.

Unsurprisingly, Samsung is said to have "radically cut its demand for S20 parts" after closely monitoring the initial sales of the ultra-high-end handset family, although the "industry sources" quoted by Korean media are keeping things awfully vague for the time being. 

We don't know exactly how many copies the company has sold so far or how many more it expects to sell by the end of 2020, but the yearly total is clearly unlikely to rival the 36 million, 32 million, 38 million, and 40 million tallies of the S10, S9, S8, and S7 lineups respectively in past years.

Believe it or not, the S20 Ultra is the most popular model


Even though we can totally understand why one would be attracted to an absolute 6.9-inch beast with a quad rear-facing camera setup fronted by a 108MP primary shooter and a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, we never expected the $1,400 and up phone to outsell its cheaper and only slightly humbler siblings.


Apparently, Samsung also did not see that coming, instead betting on the S20+ to become the most popular member of its newest flagship family. That didn't happen, as the S20 Ultra accounted for more than 50 percent of all S20-series pre-orders, which brings us to the aforementioned gamble that worked out rather nicely for the world's top smartphone vendor.

But while the surprising popularity of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is bound to boost Samsung's overall profit margins, that also means the "regular" S20 and the S20+ are not selling as well as the company initially projected, which obviously has nothing to do with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, that might primarily be because the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series are looking more compelling than ever at heftier and heftier discounts. Market watchers also expect Samsung to have trouble fending off the likes of the impending Huawei P40 and P40 Pro in certain key regions, which further suggests the COVID-19 crisis is not the Galaxy S20 lineup's only major problem.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
featured
vs
featured
vs
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Mar 02, 2020, 8:44 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S10 Plus
featured
featured
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S10 Plus
Mar 11, 2020, 3:33 PM, by Victor Hristov
Galaxy S20 Ultra 108MP vs 12MP and S20+ 64MP vs 12MP — Is shooting at higher megapixels worth it?
Galaxy S20 Ultra 108MP vs 12MP and S20+ 64MP vs 12MP — Is shooting at higher megapixels worth it?
Mar 13, 2020, 9:02 AM, by Georgi Zarkov
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series
featured
featured
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series
Mar 11, 2020, 9:27 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
featured
featured
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
Mar 10, 2020, 10:55 AM, by Victor Hristov
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Mar 06, 2020, 11:30 AM, by Victor Hristov
$859.94 Samsung Galaxy S20 on Amazon
$949.95 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on Amazon
$860.00 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on eBay

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless