Samsung Galaxy S20 series receiving camera improvements in the US

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 23, 2020, 2:20 AM
Samsung Galaxy S20 series receiving camera improvements in the US
The Galaxy S20, just like many other flagships, is far from being perfect, and we're talking about the entire Galaxy S20 series, not just the regular model. All seem to be affected by various issues, including camera and GPS locking problems.

Thankfully, Samsung promised to address all these issues in the quickest manner possible. The first major problem that the South Korean company has decided to fix is related to the camera. The most recent Galaxy S20 update is now making its way to Snapdragon-powered models in the United States.

It's the same update that Exynos-powered Galaxy S20 models received early last week, SamMobile reports. As far as the changes go, the update addresses the slow autofocus camera problem on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but also brings some improvements to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+.

There's no security patch included in this particular update, but Samsung has a few other updates in the pipeline which should be rolled out in the next couple of weeks.

Keep in mind that the update is only available for unlocked Galaxy S20 series, so if your Samsung flagship is carrier-bounded, you'll have to wait a bit longer for these camera fixes and improvements.

