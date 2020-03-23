Samsung Galaxy S20 series receiving camera improvements in the US
It's the same update that Exynos-powered Galaxy S20 models received early last week, SamMobile reports. As far as the changes go, the update addresses the slow autofocus camera problem on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but also brings some improvements to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+.
There's no security patch included in this particular update, but Samsung has a few other updates in the pipeline which should be rolled out in the next couple of weeks.
Keep in mind that the update is only available for unlocked Galaxy S20 series, so if your Samsung flagship is carrier-bounded, you'll have to wait a bit longer for these camera fixes and improvements.