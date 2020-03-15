T-Mobile AT&T Samsung Android Deals

This Samsung Galaxy S20+ deal from a top-rated eBay vendor is pretty much unbeatable

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 15, 2020, 3:57 PM
This Samsung Galaxy S20+ deal from a top-rated eBay vendor is pretty much unbeatable
While the Galaxy S20 Ultra may well be the most impressive Android phone money can buy right now, Samsung's slightly humbler Galaxy S20 and S20+ undoubtedly offer plenty of raw power, screen real estate, and exceptional camera capabilities for all but the most demanding consumers out there. 

They also do so at significantly lower prices than the $1,400 and up S20 Ultra, and if you hurry, you can get a factory unlocked Galaxy S20+ at a frankly unbelievable discount. We're talking a whopping 400 bucks taken off the US MSRP of the 6.7-inch handset, although the comparison between how much Sobeonline1 is charging on eBay and Samsung's recommended price is obviously not fair for a number of very important reasons.

Check out the deal here



For one thing, these brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items sold at $799.99 might come in their original packaging, but one essential "feature" they do not include is a valid US warranty. 

Secondly, this is a 4G LTE-only SM-G985F/DS model you're looking at here, and even without 5G support, you can't activate this bad boy on Verizon or Sprint to begin with. Furthermore, it also lacks a few AT&T and T-Mobile-friendly LTE bands, even though the overall functionality and download speeds shouldn't be severely impacted by that. 

Finally, Samsung's "international" Galaxy S20+ are powered by the company's own Exynos 990 processor instead of Qualcomm's US-first Snapdragon 865 silicon, which might be considered by many yet another small weakness. Still, this is clearly a lot of phone for 800 bucks, and Sobeonline1 is a highly trusted eBay vendor, rocking a pretty much flawless 99.8 percent positive feedback record in the last 12 months alone.

The aforementioned Exynos 990 SoC is paired with a generous 8 gigs of memory under the hood of the Galaxy S20 Plus, which uses a massive 4,500mAh battery to keep the Dynamic AMOLED 2X lights on for quite a long time, even if you enable the silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate option. While not exactly a marvel to behold, the triple rear-facing camera system is pretty remarkable from a technical standpoint, including a primary 12MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter.

Available in a "limited quantity" at the time of this writing in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Grey, and Cloud Blue paint jobs, the deeply discounted Galaxy S20+ also offers dual SIM support.

120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
featured
featured
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
3 days ago, 8:38 AM, by Victor Hristov
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series
featured
featured
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series
Mar 11, 2020, 9:27 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Charging speed comparison
featured
featured
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Charging speed comparison
Mar 11, 2020, 3:18 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Zoom Comparison
featured
featured
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Zoom Comparison
Mar 10, 2020, 8:59 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Unboxing and Hands-on
featured
featured
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Unboxing and Hands-on
Mar 10, 2020, 5:00 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra camera tips & tricks: How to make the most out of it
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra camera tips & tricks: How to make the most out of it
Mar 05, 2020, 7:33 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
$958.95 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on Amazon
$999.00 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on eBay

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$400
This Samsung Galaxy S20+ deal from a top-rated eBay vendor is pretty much unbeatable
This Samsung Galaxy S20+ deal from a top-rated eBay vendor is pretty much unbeatable
-$300
Sprint wants to go out with a bang, offering an amazing freebie for carrier switchers
Sprint wants to go out with a bang, offering an amazing freebie for carrier switchers
-$314
Samsung's 512GB Galaxy Note 10+ is on sale at a big discount at Microsoft
Expires in - 7h 13minSamsung's 512GB Galaxy Note 10+ is on sale at a big discount at Microsoft
-$700
Apple's iPhone XS Max is hugely discounted at Best Buy with installment plans
Apple's iPhone XS Max is hugely discounted at Best Buy with installment plans
Microsoft has a bunch of Samsung wearable devices on sale at unrivaled discounts
Expires in - 7h 13minMicrosoft has a bunch of Samsung wearable devices on sale at unrivaled discounts
-$250
Deal: Get $250 from Verizon when you switch and bring your own phone
Expires in - 2w 2dDeal: Get $250 from Verizon when you switch and bring your own phone

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless