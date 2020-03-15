This Samsung Galaxy S20+ deal from a top-rated eBay vendor is pretty much unbeatable





They also do so at significantly lower prices than the $1,400 and up S20 Ultra, and if you hurry, you can get a factory unlocked Galaxy S20+ at a frankly unbelievable discount. We're talking a whopping 400 bucks taken off the US MSRP of the 6.7-inch handset, although the comparison between how much Sobeonline1 is charging on eBay and Samsung's recommended price is obviously not fair for a number of very important reasons.













For one thing, these brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items sold at $799.99 might come in their original packaging, but one essential "feature" they do not include is a valid US warranty.





Secondly, this is a 4G LTE-only SM-G985F/DS model you're looking at here, and even without 5G support, you can't activate this bad boy on Verizon or Sprint to begin with. Furthermore, it also lacks a few AT&T and T-Mobile-friendly LTE bands, even though the overall functionality and download speeds shouldn't be severely impacted by that.





Finally, Samsung's "international" Galaxy S20 + are powered by the company's own Exynos 990 processor instead of Qualcomm's US-first Snapdragon 865 silicon, which might be considered by many yet another small weakness. Still, this is clearly a lot of phone for 800 bucks, and Sobeonline1 is a highly trusted eBay vendor, rocking a pretty much flawless 99.8 percent positive feedback record in the last 12 months alone.





The aforementioned Exynos 990 SoC is paired with a generous 8 gigs of memory under the hood of the Galaxy S20 Plus, which uses a massive 4,500mAh battery to keep the Dynamic AMOLED 2X lights on for quite a long time, even if you enable the silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate option. While not exactly a marvel to behold, the triple rear-facing camera system is pretty remarkable from a technical standpoint, including a primary 12MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter.





Available in a "limited quantity" at the time of this writing in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Grey, and Cloud Blue paint jobs, the deeply discounted Galaxy S20+ also offers dual SIM support.



