Samsung Android

Yet another major Samsung Galaxy S20 series flaw is spreading like wildfire

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 18, 2020, 8:05 AM
Yet another major Samsung Galaxy S20 series flaw is spreading like wildfire
Our in-depth Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra reviews are in, and shockingly enough (no, not really), it appears that Samsung has done a pretty bang-up job of providing stiff Android-powered competition for Apple's similarly well-reviewed iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.

Unfortunately, the three new powerhouses are yet another reminder of the fact there's no such thing as perfection in the incredibly competitive mobile industry regardless of how high device manufacturers push the prices of their flagship models. If anything, the exorbitant Galaxy S20 Ultra might be even more inherently flawed than its slightly cheaper siblings courtesy of a 108MP camera shooting mode and 100x "Space Zoom" feature that have proven to be decidedly gimmicky and largely useless in real-world scenarios.

Meanwhile, all three members of the S20 family seem to be sharing a growing number of smaller hardware and software issues, the latest of which was actually discovered by a couple of users shortly after the March 6 release, gaining quite a bit of steam on Twitter, Reddit, and the official Samsung Community webpages in the last few days for some reason.

A steady GPS connection shouldn't be a luxury in 2020


GPS tracking is one of the basic features we've been taking for granted for a long time even on the most affordable smartphones, so as you can imagine, it's pretty painful for owners of ultra-high-end Galaxy S20-series devices to admit such a problem nowadays. 

That could be part of the reason why Samsung hasn't acknowledged these very serious glitches yet, although we're afraid it's also possible the company is unaware of exactly what's causing the GPS issues or how and when they might be fixed. After all, a credible rumor is calling for the release of a "major" maintenance update in the near future containing patches for overheating while wireless charging, camera app freezing, battery management, and Wi-Fi connection problems.


That means there's no word right now on a solution for eerily similar issues making it impossible to properly use popular navigation apps like Waze and Google Maps. Yes, things are reportedly so bad for many people that getting an accurate location reading and firm GPS lock either never happens or the signal is lost shortly after being found in the first place.

While some users are able to complete the occasional commute without a hitch after employing various tricks and workarounds, like rebooting their phones, turning location services off and on, and even disabling 5G, others simply cannot get the GPS to function properly, be it indoor or outdoor, while driving or sitting still. Even though the issues are not very widespread in the grand scheme of things, they're clearly unacceptable for a flagship lineup of the S20's stature.

By the way, the dozens of complaints splashed across Twitter, Reddit, and Samsung's official forums appear to have one important thing in common. They all come from owners of Snapdragon 865-powered S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra units in North America rather than those rocking "international" variants with Exynos 990 inside. That being said, we have no idea if the GPS issues have a hardware or software-related root cause.

Just the tip of the iceberg


We've already established that flawless phones do not exist... yet, but at the same time, it's natural to expect such insanely expensive devices as the Galaxy S20 Ultra to at least come relatively close to perfection. That's certainly not the case from a number of standpoints, including camera performance, the reliability of the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and overall software stability.


Granted, it's not unusual to see the user experience on new phones negatively impacted by a few minor bugs as far as early adopters are concerned. But we're starting to deal with more than a few problems here, and some of them are not exactly minor. 

In addition to not being able to use essential apps like Google Maps and Waze to navigate their daily traffic or plan longer travels, many S20 users may find themselves incapable of taking a decent selfie or reliably unlock their $1000+ handsets with the only secure biometric recognition method supported by Samsung. Let's hope the company will at least acknowledge the GPS flaws and deliver a saving software update in the not-too-distant future.

Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
featured
featured
Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
4 hours ago, by Adrian Diaconescu
Galaxy S20 Ultra 108MP vs 12MP and S20+ 64MP vs 12MP — Is shooting at higher megapixels worth it?
Galaxy S20 Ultra 108MP vs 12MP and S20+ 64MP vs 12MP — Is shooting at higher megapixels worth it?
Mar 13, 2020, 9:02 AM, by Georgi Zarkov
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
featured
featured
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
Mar 13, 2020, 8:38 AM, by Victor Hristov
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series
featured
featured
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series
Mar 11, 2020, 9:27 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Charging speed comparison
featured
featured
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Charging speed comparison
Mar 11, 2020, 3:18 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Zoom Comparison
featured
featured
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Zoom Comparison
Mar 10, 2020, 8:59 AM, by Victor Hristov
$859.94 Samsung Galaxy S20 on Amazon
$949.95 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on Amazon
$860.00 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on eBay

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless