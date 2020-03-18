Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises









Scene 1: The Theatre





Scene 2: The Shopping Center





Scene 3: The Old Hotel





Scene 4: Macro Shot





Scene 5: A Portrait





Scenes 6 and 7: Ultra-wide angle





Scene 8: Epic Zoom









Scenes 9, 10, 11: Night falls





No camera comparison is complete without taking the phones out at night! Samsung has had a Night Mode available on its devices for a while now, enhancing nighttime photography. However, even if you forget to turn it on and just take a snap in Auto mode, you will still get a pretty good shot with plenty of sharp details visible. Here are a few scenes with Night Mode on and off on all three phones:









As you can see, all three phones do a fantastic job. When Night Mode is engaged, the device takes extra snaps at different exposures and produces an image with more dynamics and better-visible detail, of course. And all three may go a bit overboard with oversharpening here and there.





Interestingly enough, in the night shots, the tables have turned when it comes to color. The Galaxy S20 Ultra's colors are just a tad more vibrant than on its smaller siblings — as opposed to how it was ever so slightly duller in daytime pictures.