Samsung Android

Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite is a little late and a little pricey in the US

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 16, 2020, 11:27 AM
Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite is a little late and a little pricey in the US
Globally unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas way back in early January, the latest addition to Samsung's Galaxy S10 family has been unofficially available stateside for more than two months now courtesy of retailers like B&H Photo Video and various unauthorized eBay vendors.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Galaxy S10 Lite joins the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to the US market today, although sales are technically scheduled to start tomorrow, April 17, through "limited channels." We're talking Samsung's official US e-store, as well as Best Buy and Amazon, with the recommended price set at $650 across the board.

That may have sounded reasonable last year, when the rest of the S10 lineup saw daylight, but right now, it feels like a tough sell. After all, the "standard" Galaxy S10 is normally just 100 bucks costlier, frequently going for less than that with a smaller yet higher-quality display in tow, as well as a superior rear-facing camera system and two extra gigs of memory.

The timing of the S10 Lite's US commercial debut also makes the OnePlus 8 5G and iPhone SE (2020) comparisons inevitable, neither of which is particularly flattering for Samsung's newest value flagship. 

Yes, the refreshed $400 and up iPhone SE is significantly smaller and, well, uglier than the Galaxy S10 Lite, but last year's Snapdragon 855 processor is certainly no match for Apple's A13 Bionic powerhouse. Meanwhile, the non-Pro OnePlus 8 starts at a slightly steeper $700, but it does so in style, with 5G support, a Snapdragon 865 SoC, at least 8GB RAM, and the same breathtaking design as its sibling.

All that being said, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is by no means a pushover, as highlighted in our thorough review back in February. The Super AMOLED Plus screen and Snapdragon 855 chipset are perfectly fine, the battery positively massive, and the software just as smooth as on a "true" Galaxy flagship. 

What the 6.7-inch handset needs to stand out in the insanely competitive US market is a discount or two. And it needs them fast. On the bright side, if you feel an introductory freebie can help seal the deal, Amazon will sell the unlocked phone bundled with a complimentary pair of first-gen Galaxy Buds. Meanwhile, Best Buy plans to offer up to $200 discounts with "qualified" carrier activation straight off the bat, and Samsung will let you save up to $250 with eligible trade-ins. The full details are not out yet, so be sure to visit us again tomorrow.

Related phones

Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$521 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on
$700 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Customizable over-ear Apple headphones coming soon with swappable parts
Customizable over-ear Apple headphones coming soon with swappable parts
Apple just changed the budget phone game
Apple just changed the budget phone game
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets

Popular stories

Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless