Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite is a little late and a little pricey in the US
That may have sounded reasonable last year, when the rest of the S10 lineup saw daylight, but right now, it feels like a tough sell. After all, the "standard" Galaxy S10 is normally just 100 bucks costlier, frequently going for less than that with a smaller yet higher-quality display in tow, as well as a superior rear-facing camera system and two extra gigs of memory.
The timing of the S10 Lite's US commercial debut also makes the OnePlus 8 5G and iPhone SE (2020) comparisons inevitable, neither of which is particularly flattering for Samsung's newest value flagship.
Yes, the refreshed $400 and up iPhone SE is significantly smaller and, well, uglier than the Galaxy S10 Lite, but last year's Snapdragon 855 processor is certainly no match for Apple's A13 Bionic powerhouse. Meanwhile, the non-Pro OnePlus 8 starts at a slightly steeper $700, but it does so in style, with 5G support, a Snapdragon 865 SoC, at least 8GB RAM, and the same breathtaking design as its sibling.
All that being said, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is by no means a pushover, as highlighted in our thorough review back in February. The Super AMOLED Plus screen and Snapdragon 855 chipset are perfectly fine, the battery positively massive, and the software just as smooth as on a "true" Galaxy flagship.
What the 6.7-inch handset needs to stand out in the insanely competitive US market is a discount or two. And it needs them fast. On the bright side, if you feel an introductory freebie can help seal the deal, Amazon will sell the unlocked phone bundled with a complimentary pair of first-gen Galaxy Buds. Meanwhile, Best Buy plans to offer up to $200 discounts with "qualified" carrier activation straight off the bat, and Samsung will let you save up to $250 with eligible trade-ins. The full details are not out yet, so be sure to visit us again tomorrow.