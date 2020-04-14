Samsung's top-notch Galaxy S10 is on sale at an incredibly low price with warranty









We're talking no trade-in requirement, no monthly installment plan, no bill credits, no nothing. You simply cough up a measly $369.99 outright and get an "open box" Prism Black 128GB Galaxy S10 with a 1-year warranty included in exchange. As you may have already guessed, the killer deal is available on eBay at a top-rated vendor called Quick Ship Electronics.













This will handle the warranty itself, and although the details on the actual condition of the high-end devices up for grabs at an unbeatable price here are slim, you can probably expect to receive a fully functional phone showing little to no signs of wear in "slightly distressed" packaging. Keep in mind that all the original accessories will be included as well, and you don't need to pay a dime for expedited nationwide shipping.





Another very important detail to note is that these surprisingly affordable S10 units are built specifically to be used on Verizon and locked to America's largest wireless service provider, although you might be able to change that with minimal effort after just a couple of months.





Otherwise, this deal is exactly as dreamy as it looks at first glance, allowing you to score a 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 with a triple rear-facing camera system, 3,400mAh battery, and 8GB RAM count at a significantly lower price than a decidedly humbler 5.8-inch Galaxy S10e . Believe it or not, this S10 is also cheaper than many open box, refurbished, or new S10e units currently available on eBay with no warranty.



