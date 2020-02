The new Galaxy S10 Lite gets a big discount on eBay

While Samsung’s S20 flagships have been on center stage for the past weeks, the company also released a long-awaited pair of budget flagships last month, the Note 10 Lite and the S10 Lite. Though they weren’t technically released in the US, this new eBay deal makes the latter a great value proposition for anyone.Right now, the S10 Lite is available for just $509, significantly undercutting the $600 they fetch elsewhere. These aren’t the most popular phones around, but it’s still rare to see such a big price cut so early into its market life.The S10 Lite is a great phone for people looking to get powerful specs and a big display in a cheaper package. Packed with a Snapdragon 855 and 8GB of RAM, this handset should be more than enough for basically anyone. Compared to the similarly priced S10e, you get a bigger screen, much bigger battery, and a cool macro camera, too (you lose the headphone jack, though).The eBay deal offers the handset brand new and unlocked, though it’ll work better on AT&T and T-Mobile’s GSM networks than CDMA counterparts. It’s available in all three colors with free shipping, so take a look before it’s gone.