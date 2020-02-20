The new Galaxy S10 Lite gets a big discount on eBay

Samsung Android Deals

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Feb 20, 2020, 11:24 AM
While Samsung’s S20 flagships have been on center stage for the past weeks, the company also released a long-awaited pair of budget flagships last month, the Note 10 Lite and the S10 Lite. Though they weren’t technically released in the US, this new eBay deal makes the latter a great value proposition for anyone.

Right now, the S10 Lite is available for just $509, significantly undercutting the $600 they fetch elsewhere. These aren’t the most popular phones around, but it’s still rare to see such a big price cut so early into its market life.

The S10 Lite is a great phone for people looking to get powerful specs and a big display in a cheaper package. Packed with a Snapdragon 855 and 8GB of RAM, this handset should be more than enough for basically anyone. Compared to the similarly priced S10e, you get a bigger screen, much bigger battery, and a cool macro camera, too (you lose the headphone jack, though).

The eBay deal offers the handset brand new and unlocked, though it’ll work better on AT&T and T-Mobile’s GSM networks than CDMA counterparts. It’s available in all three colors with free shipping, so take a look before it’s gone.

Check out the deal here

$586.95 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on Amazon
$699.99 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on eBay

Related phones

Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite OS: View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

