The new Galaxy S10 Lite gets a big discount on eBay
The S10 Lite is a great phone for people looking to get powerful specs and a big display in a cheaper package. Packed with a Snapdragon 855 and 8GB of RAM, this handset should be more than enough for basically anyone. Compared to the similarly priced S10e, you get a bigger screen, much bigger battery, and a cool macro camera, too (you lose the headphone jack, though).
The eBay deal offers the handset brand new and unlocked, though it’ll work better on AT&T and T-Mobile’s GSM networks than CDMA counterparts. It’s available in all three colors with free shipping, so take a look before it’s gone.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):