The Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite will get flagship treatment by Samsung

It's nice to see Samsung committing to keeping devices that are not on its top shelf up to date. It also makes it easier to swallow the supposed price tags of the upcoming Galaxy S20 series — the S10 Lite is a perfectly good smartphone that costs much less and will be receiving the same amount of love.

The recent release of the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite was a huge surprise in the world of mobile. No, we weren’t surprised that they exist — they have been rumored about for months. But we were surprised to see the official hardware specs.There is absolutely nothing “lite” about the Galaxy S10 Lite. It has a bigger screen and a bigger battery than the flagship Galaxy S10+ and a new camera system with a 48 MP sensor. And the Note 10 Lite is only a minor downgrade compared to the regular Note 10 series.See, in the world of smartphones, a device’s value is determined not only by hardware specs but also the support it continues to get post-release. In the dynamic world of mobile tech, regular software updates are constantly in demand, but manufacturers only provide them for the top-tier devices.Samsung has just announced its update plans for the new phones it recently released. The Galaxy A71 will be getting a new security patch every 3 months and will receive two major Android updates once they become available.The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite will get a security patch every month (thanks, GalaxyClub ), just like their flagship counterparts, and will also receive two major Android updates. This means they will be supported up to Android 12’s release and probably keep getting security patches for some time after.