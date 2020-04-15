The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399



Extra things worth nothing about the external package include a silence switch paired with separate volume buttons on the left side and a power button on the right. There is no headphone jack.

The iPhone 11 Pro chipset and iOS 13 pre-installed

What really makes the new iPhone SE stand out from the crowd is the chipset. Despite being positioned as a budget option for Apple customers, the smartphone actually uses the flagship A13 Bionic featured inside the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro



That instantly makes the 2020 iPhone SE one of the fastest smartphones on the market. The setup is combined with 64GB of internal storage as standard, although 128GB and 256GB variants are available for those willing to spend more.





The iPhone SE ships with a 5W charger in the box but does support 18W fast charging, which requires a separate power brick, and wireless charging , which requires a separate wireless charging pad.



In regards to software, Apple has pre-installed iOS 13 on the smartphone. As a result, it supports Apple’s wide range of services and Express Transit with Apple Pay, allowing users to pay for rides without needing to validate the payment through Touch ID.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) announcement, release date, price

The 2020 Apple iPhone SE will be available to pre-order across the globe on Friday, April 17 via the Apple website. It retails at $399 in the standard 64GB configuration and can be picked up in White, Black, and Product (RED).



The aforementioned 128GB version costs $449 while the range-topping 256GB variant can be acquired for $549. Both of these are available in the same three colors.



Shipments for Apple’s new iPhone SE begin next Friday, April 24.

One other important feature is the rear camera. It has been borrowed from the iPhone 8 too, which means buyers gain access to a decent 12-megapixel shooter.