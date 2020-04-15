iOS Apple

The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 15, 2020, 10:05 AM
Years of speculation, rumors, and reports have all led up to this moment. Today, Apple has officially announced the all-new 2020 iPhone SE as a replacement for the popular iPhone 8, which launched back in 2017. 

A 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button


The new budget iPhone looks quite a lot like the smartphone it replaces, so much so that most people will barely be able to notice the difference. Apple has retained the 4.7-inch LCD display used on iPhone 6 to iPhone 8 devices, removed the 3D Touch layer, and paired it with the same bezels.

Housed within the top one is a 7-megapixel selfie camera borrowed from the iPhone 8. There is also an in-ear speaker that doubles as a stereo speaker when used alongside the bottom-firing equivalent, which itself sits next to the Lightning port.

The bottom bezel, on the other hand, is once again home to Apple’s much-loved Touch ID home button. Unfortunately, this means that the 2020 iPhone SE doesn’t support Face ID like other recent iPhones.

Turning the smartphone over reveals a glass panel complete with a glossy finish and a centered Apple logo. The latter is perhaps the biggest external difference when compared to the iPhone 8, which instead has an Apple logo further up the panel. 

One other important feature is the rear camera. It has been borrowed from the iPhone 8 too, which means buyers gain access to a decent 12-megapixel shooter.

Extra things worth nothing about the external package include a silence switch paired with separate volume buttons on the left side and a power button on the right. There is no headphone jack.

The iPhone 11 Pro chipset and iOS 13 pre-installed


What really makes the new iPhone SE stand out from the crowd is the chipset. Despite being positioned as a budget option for Apple customers, the smartphone actually uses the flagship A13 Bionic featured inside the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

That instantly makes the 2020 iPhone SE one of the fastest smartphones on the market. The setup is combined with 64GB of internal storage as standard, although 128GB and 256GB variants are available for those willing to spend more.

The iPhone SE ships with a 5W charger in the box but does support 18W fast charging, which requires a separate power brick, and wireless charging, which requires a separate wireless charging pad. 

In regards to software, Apple has pre-installed iOS 13 on the smartphone. As a result, it supports Apple’s wide range of services and Express Transit with Apple Pay, allowing users to pay for rides without needing to validate the payment through Touch ID.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) announcement, release date, price


The 2020 Apple iPhone SE will be available to pre-order across the globe on Friday, April 17 via the Apple website. It retails at $399 in the standard 64GB configuration and can be picked up in White, Black, and Product (RED).

The aforementioned 128GB version costs $449 while the range-topping 256GB variant can be acquired for $549. Both of these are available in the same three colors. 

Shipments for Apple’s new iPhone SE begin next Friday, April 24.

Related phones

iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1700 mAh
  • OS iOS

