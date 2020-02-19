T-Mobile AT&T Samsung Android

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are now available in the US... sort of

Feb 19, 2020, 2:41 AM
Instead of unveiling an "affordable" Galaxy S20e variant to follow in the footsteps of last year's S10e, which started at a recommended price of $750, Samsung released the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite prior to the S20 family announcement of last week.

While these two bad boys seem perfectly well-equipped to serve the needs of Android power users unwilling or unable to spend north of $999 on a new high-end phone, their commercial availability is still limited to markets outside the US. There's also no sign of that changing anytime soon, at least officially.

But fret not, as you can now purchase the Galaxy S10 Lite and pre-order the Galaxy Note 10 Lite stateside from a very trustworthy retailer that will even throw in its own limited 1-year warranty. We're talking about B&H Photo Video, where the S Pen-wielding Lite flagship is priced at $549.99, with the Snapdragon 855-powered S10 Lite fetching 50 bucks more.

Buy the Galaxy S10 Lite here



Both handsets are available in Latin America variants compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile's US LTE networks, and you can choose from several paint jobs for either device. The S10 Lite is coated in fairly straightforward black, blue, and white hues, while the Note 10 Lite can be had in slightly more eye-catching Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura Red colors.

In addition to sharing a 6GB RAM count and 128 gigs of internal storage space, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite also come with the same exact perforated 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, as well as a massive 4,500mAh battery, modern in-screen fingerprint recognition solution, pre-installed Android 10 software, microSD, and dual SIM support.

Pre-order the Galaxy Note 10 Lite here



Although the Note 10 Lite has a significant advantage over its "cousin" by touting a built-in S Pen, its Exynos 9810 processor is slower than the Snapdragon 855 chip found under the S10 Lite's hood. The latter model also sports a pretty sophisticated triple rear-facing camera system composed of a 48MP main shooter, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 5MP macro lens, although that's not to say the Note 10 Lite is an imaging pushover either, what with its 12MP main, 12MP telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide cameras.

All in all, it's hard to argue with the value proposition of a $550 Note 10 Lite and $600 S10 Lite when the $600 Galaxy S10e is in fact so much "lighter", both as far as screen and battery size are concerned. Heck, even the $850 Galaxy S10+ packs a smaller ticker than the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite.

$586.95 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on Amazon

Related phones

Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite OS: View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9810, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

Options

