Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite are official: premium features, lower prices

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

The year started just three days ago but Samsung is wasting no time solidifying its position as the number one smartphone manufacturer. Today, it has officially announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, two devices that bring “key premium features” to a wider audience.Despite the very obvious connection with the Galaxy S10 series, the new Galaxy S10 Lite doesn’t look much like Samsung’s most popular 2019 flagships because it features the same 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display used on the recently announced Galaxy A71.The chosen panel is characterized by impressively thin and almost uniform bezels that are accompanied by a centered punch hole, which itself is home to the selfie camera. This sensor offers a 32-megapixel resolution and an f/2.2 aperture.Turning the phone over reveals a glossy plastic panel complete with a rather large rectangular camera module. It includes an LED flash and three sensors which ‘bring your photography to the next level’ by creating the ‘ultimate pro-grade camera’ experience for both ‘perfect photos and smooth video,’ according to Samsung.Leading the way is a 48-megapixel camera which boasts an improved optical image stabilization feature that Samsung calls Super Steady OIS. When combined with Super Steady Mode, it “provides higher stability for action-focused photos and videos.”