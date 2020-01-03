Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite are official: premium features, lower prices

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 03, 2020, 8:00 AM
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite are official: premium features, lower prices
The year started just three days ago but Samsung is wasting no time solidifying its position as the number one smartphone manufacturer. Today, it has officially announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, two devices that bring “key premium features” to a wider audience.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite


Despite the very obvious connection with the Galaxy S10 series, the new Galaxy S10 Lite doesn’t look much like Samsung’s most popular 2019 flagships because it features the same 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display used on the recently announced Galaxy A71.

The chosen panel is characterized by impressively thin and almost uniform bezels that are accompanied by a centered punch hole, which itself is home to the selfie camera. This sensor offers a 32-megapixel resolution and an f/2.2 aperture.

Turning the phone over reveals a glossy plastic panel complete with a rather large rectangular camera module. It includes an LED flash and three sensors which ‘bring your photography to the next level’ by creating the ‘ultimate pro-grade camera’ experience for both ‘perfect photos and smooth video,’ according to Samsung.

Leading the way is a 48-megapixel camera which boasts an improved optical image stabilization feature that Samsung calls Super Steady OIS. When combined with Super Steady Mode, it “provides higher stability for action-focused photos and videos.”

The remaining cameras include a 5-megapixel macro shooter that helps you take close up shots of objects and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera complete with a 123-degree field of view.

As for internal specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 paired with an impressive 128GB of expandable internal storage and the choice of either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

Other features include Android 10 and One UI 2.0, support for 4G LTE networks, and a massive 4,500mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite


This model is almost identical to the Galaxy S10 Lite on the outside – the only difference is the slightly smaller camera module – but is very different in the features and specifications department.

For starters, the smartphone incorporates the Galaxy Note 10 lineup’s signature S Pen and Bluetooth Low-Energy support, which means you can navigate a presentation, control a video, or even take a picture by clicking the stylus.

Samsung has also fitted this phone with the homegrown Exynos 9810, which was previously used inside the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9. It’s coupled with a very decent 128GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM as standard, although an 8GB variant will also be available.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite ships with Android 10 pre-installed and is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery, like Samsung’s other phone, but this time around the triple-camera setup is a little different.

That's because the 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera is now accompanied by a 12-megapixel telephoto alternative that supports 2x optical zoom and replaces the macro shooter. This is all accompanied by a 12-megapixel main camera complete with the usual optical image stabilization tech and dual-pixel autofocus technology.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite release date and price


The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be available to purchase in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue once sales start. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, is going to be sold in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red.

Samsung hasn’t yet revealed when the smartphones will be available to purchase or how much they'll cost. However, it did confirm that they're going to be available at "more accessible price points" and that further information will be revealed "within the next few weeks," potentially at CES 2020 where both phones will be on display.

Related phones

Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7" 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP / 32 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7" 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 32 MP front
  • Processor Samsug Exynos 9810, Octa-core, 2900 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

5 Comments

Derekjeter
Reply

1. Derekjeter

Posts: 1567; Member since: Oct 27, 2011

That’s how they should have done the displays for the Note 10. Flat display is the way to go. Those curved displays are useless and create such a hassle when being held on the hand. These phones have great hardware. Good job Samsung

posted on 1 hour ago

shield
Reply

2. shield

Posts: 877; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

Low price? Rly :D

posted on 1 hour ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

3. joshuaswingle

Posts: 716; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

Lower, not low.

posted on 1 hour ago

cmdacos
Reply

4. cmdacos

Posts: 4358; Member since: Nov 01, 2016

Not for me but these are great devices.

posted on 36 min ago

tokuzumi
Reply

5. tokuzumi

Posts: 1977; Member since: Aug 27, 2009

Disappointed in the screen size in the S10 "lite". Wish it was smaller. But I don't see these phones being too much cheaper than their non-lite counterparts. It's using the same SoC, has a lot of storage. So unless the screen and the camera are super low quality, it's going to be at best $100 cheaper. I wouldn't see any reason to pick this over the 3a/3a XL, unless you must own a Samsung device.

posted on 19 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-lite-specs-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite are official: premium features, lower prices
Survey-US-phone-market-share-Samsung-Apple
Samsung and Apple have established a firm duopoly on the US phone market
apple-iphone-9-se2-plus-report
A bigger iPhone 9/SE 2 could arrive by the end of this year
Best-top-phones
The Best Phones of 2020
New-leak-features-the-Note-10-Lites-first-live-pictures
New leak features the Note 10 Lite's first live pictures
iPhone-could-go-notchless-next-year
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra
Samsung's next big flagship might be called the Galaxy S20 Ultra
samsung-new-foldable-phone-february-2019-release-rumor
Samsung's next foldable phone could beat the Galaxy S11 to market

Popular stories

analyst-says-comcast-could-acquire-t-mobile-after-sprint-merger
The hunted becomes the hunter in one analyst's T-Mobile-Sprint scenario
iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
google-pixel-4a-design-renders-leak
Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
samsung-galaxy-s11e-big-mistake-editorial
Samsung is about to make a big mistake with the Galaxy S11e
AirPods-Pro-reduced-latency
New test reveals key advantage AirPods Pro have over most common wireless headphones
ATT-expands-its-consumer-5G-service
AT&T nearly doubles its consumer 5G coverage; is your city on the list?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless