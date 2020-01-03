Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite are official: premium features, lower prices
The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Despite the very obvious connection with the Galaxy S10 series, the new Galaxy S10 Lite doesn’t look much like Samsung’s most popular 2019 flagships because it features the same 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display used on the recently announced Galaxy A71.
Turning the phone over reveals a glossy plastic panel complete with a rather large rectangular camera module. It includes an LED flash and three sensors which ‘bring your photography to the next level’ by creating the ‘ultimate pro-grade camera’ experience for both ‘perfect photos and smooth video,’ according to Samsung.
The remaining cameras include a 5-megapixel macro shooter that helps you take close up shots of objects and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera complete with a 123-degree field of view.
As for internal specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 paired with an impressive 128GB of expandable internal storage and the choice of either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.
Other features include Android 10 and One UI 2.0, support for 4G LTE networks, and a massive 4,500mAh battery.
This model is almost identical to the Galaxy S10 Lite on the outside – the only difference is the slightly smaller camera module – but is very different in the features and specifications department.
For starters, the smartphone incorporates the Galaxy Note 10 lineup’s signature S Pen and Bluetooth Low-Energy support, which means you can navigate a presentation, control a video, or even take a picture by clicking the stylus.
Samsung has also fitted this phone with the homegrown Exynos 9810, which was previously used inside the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9. It’s coupled with a very decent 128GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM as standard, although an 8GB variant will also be available.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite ships with Android 10 pre-installed and is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery, like Samsung’s other phone, but this time around the triple-camera setup is a little different.
That's because the 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera is now accompanied by a 12-megapixel telephoto alternative that supports 2x optical zoom and replaces the macro shooter. This is all accompanied by a 12-megapixel main camera complete with the usual optical image stabilization tech and dual-pixel autofocus technology.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be available to purchase in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue once sales start. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, is going to be sold in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red.
Samsung hasn’t yet revealed when the smartphones will be available to purchase or how much they'll cost. However, it did confirm that they're going to be available at "more accessible price points" and that further information will be revealed "within the next few weeks," potentially at CES 2020 where both phones will be on display.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite release date and price
