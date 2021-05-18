Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+ getting more camera improvements, new security patch

Samsung
has been at the top of its game this year when it comes to software updates, not only for its flagship Galaxy devices but also for its cheaper phones
. The Galaxy Note 10
series is still eligible for monthly security patches, so it's no surprise that the phones are getting the May security update this month.
However, this time around Samsung added a few additional improvements to go along with the May security patch, SamMobile
reports. This isn't totally unusual, it's just that it doesn't happen so often, so we thought it would be a good idea to highlight these updates that bring a little bit more than just a security patch.
Anyway, it looks like the new firmware version N97xxXXU7FUE3
for Samsung Galaxy Note 10
and Note 10+
is expected to further improve the performance of the camera, as well as enhance Quick Share and the file sharing experience between Galaxy devices.
Currently, the update is making the rounds in Germany and Switzerland, but we can safely assume it will quickly expand to more countries in the coming days, so make sure to check for a notification or try to trigger the update manually via the Settings app.
