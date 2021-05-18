Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+ getting more camera improvements, new security patch

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 18, 2021, 4:56 AM
Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+ getting more camera improvements, new security patch
Samsung has been at the top of its game this year when it comes to software updates, not only for its flagship Galaxy devices but also for its cheaper phones. The Galaxy Note 10 series is still eligible for monthly security patches, so it's no surprise that the phones are getting the May security update this month.

However, this time around Samsung added a few additional improvements to go along with the May security patch, SamMobile reports. This isn't totally unusual, it's just that it doesn't happen so often, so we thought it would be a good idea to highlight these updates that bring a little bit more than just a security patch.

Anyway, it looks like the new firmware version N97xxXXU7FUE3 for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ is expected to further improve the performance of the camera, as well as enhance Quick Share and the file sharing experience between Galaxy devices.

Currently, the update is making the rounds in Germany and Switzerland, but we can safely assume it will quickly expand to more countries in the coming days, so make sure to check for a notification or try to trigger the update manually via the Settings app.

Related phones

Galaxy Note10
Samsung Galaxy Note10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

8.0
View Amazon $441 Newegg
  • Display 6.3 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note10+
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

10.0
$1400 Samsung View Amazon $628 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

