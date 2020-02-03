The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip
The report also suggests that Samsung will also release a 5G version of this foldable, whereas the standard edition will only support LTE networks. This raises questions about the device’s specs, as the latest flagship Snapdragon 865 requires support for 5G. So will the Fold 2 use an older or weaker processor?
There are also important questions about the display that remain unanswered as well. The Galaxy Fold used a thin, flexible polymer layer to make the folding mechanism possible, but the Z Flip is all but confirmed to launch with Samsung’s new UTG, or ultrathin glass, technology.
Regardless, the Fold 2 is still far from reaching consumer hands, but we can expect newer leaks and reports to surface as the launch grows nearer. It’s certainly exciting to see this next generation of the rapidly evolving tech, which will likely bring important advancements to the newest category of consumer electronics.
