The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Feb 03, 2020, 9:02 PM
Samsung is evidently gearing up for a busy year ahead with the launch of the Note 10 and S10 Lite, the numerous leaks surrounding the flagship S20 series, and the clamshell Z Flip. Now, a new report suggests that the South Korean firm is also prepping a true successor for the Galaxy Fold, one of the first commercially available foldable phones.

According to Dutch tech site Galaxy Club, Samsung has recently revealed a new codename for a device in development—the ‘Winner2’. Ring any bells? In case it doesn’t, the original Galaxy Fold had the codename ‘Winner’. So it doesn’t take much brainpower to guess what this new codename could be.

Now, the much-leaked Galaxy Z Flip will almost certainly hit the market first, but clearly it isn’t meant to be a successor to the original Fold with its drastically different design and form factor. However, the ‘Winner2’ could arrive earlier than expected, perhaps even as early as late this year.

The report also suggests that Samsung will also release a 5G version of this foldable, whereas the standard edition will only support LTE networks. This raises questions about the device’s specs, as the latest flagship Snapdragon 865 requires support for 5G. So will the Fold 2 use an older or weaker processor?

There are also important questions about the display that remain unanswered as well. The Galaxy Fold used a thin, flexible polymer layer to make the folding mechanism possible, but the Z Flip is all but confirmed to launch with Samsung’s new UTG, or ultrathin glass, technology.

Regardless, the Fold 2 is still far from reaching consumer hands, but we can expect newer leaks and reports to surface as the launch grows nearer. It’s certainly exciting to see this next generation of the rapidly evolving tech, which will likely bring important advancements to the newest category of consumer electronics.

