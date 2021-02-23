Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Samsung Android

Leaker implies Galaxy Z Fold 3 will also be a spiritual successor to the Note 20

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Feb 23, 2021, 4:28 PM

Although the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with S Pen support, it is not exactly a Galaxy Note replacement. The productivity-oriented series has apparently been discontinued and rumors indicate that the Galaxy Note20 FE is going to be the last Note handset. The good news is that the Galaxy Note 20 is going to have a spiritual successor in the form of the Galaxy Z Fold 3

2021's first foldable handset was unveiled only recently by Huawei and at least eight more from Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are in the pipeline. Leaker Ice Universe suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the one to look out for. The handset will likely be at least as expensive as the Fold 3, but if you are willing to splurge, it will be worth the wait according to the leaker. Mass production will apparently begin in July, which means the phone will probably be released around the same time as the Z Fold 2. 

Ice seems to suggest that the Fold 3 will also double up as a Note device, something devout fans might not agree with. The leaker also says that the device will be brimming with cutting-edge technologies. 



The handset is expected to be Samsung's second non-Note phone to offer stylus support. Unlike the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Z Fold 3 will apparently have a dedicated slot for storing the S Pen stylus. Reports also say that it is going to be Samsung's first phone with an under-panel camera.

The phone will likely feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which will be paired with at least 256GB of internal storage. It will come pre-installed with Android 11 and One UI 3.5.

Other details, including camera specs and battery capacity, are still up in the air.

