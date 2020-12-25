Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

 View

Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

 View
Samsung Android

Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen integration may require some trade-offs

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Dec 25, 2020, 4:11 PM
Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen integration may require some trade-offs
Samsung's next foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, is widely expected to offer S Pen support. This could lead to some design changes, according to display industry insider Ross Young.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a 7.6 inches main display and a 6.23-inches cover screen. Young says that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be equipped with slightly smaller displays to make room for the stylus.

Although the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra will also likely be compatible with the S Pen, it will not have a dedicated slot for the stylus. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, is tipped to have a compartment for storing the S Pen, just like Note series phones do.

Samsung had previously said that it intends to make its foldable phones thinner and lighter, but S Pen integration has apparently come in the way, which means the Z Fold 3 will not be any slimmer than its predecessor. 



Per one report, the phone will come with a thicker ultra-thin glass (UTG). This would enable it to withstand stylus pressure. 

An earlier rumor had suggested that the Fold 3 would be Samsung's first phone to feature an under-display camera. Young claims Samsung is trying to make that happen, but also cautions that there is no guarantee that it will happen. 

Galaxy Z Flip 3 could offer better specs at a lower price


Most reports say that Samsung will release three foldable smartphones in 2021. It's a given that the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are in the pipeline, but there is disagreement when it comes to the third device. Some leakers allege that the third device is the Z Fold Lite. Young, on the other hand, says it's the Z Flip Lite.

According to him, the Z Flip 3 and its stripped-down variant will have a slightly larger display than the Z Flip 5G. The Flip 3 will also allegedly flaunt a 120Hz screen and the LTPO tech.

Core hardware specs of both devices largely remain a mystery, but it's safe to assume that they will have Qualcomm's latest flagship chip under the hood. The Z Flip 3 will reportedly arrive in Q2 2021, and the Fold 3 could break cover in June.

As for the price, the Fold 2 will likely retain its predecessor's hefty price tag, and the Flip 3 will allegedly be more affordable than the Flip 5G.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best true wireless earbuds
Popular stories
More live photos of OnePlus 9 emerge alongside a couple of key specs
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 renders leak
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more confirmed by FCC

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 renders leak
Popular stories
Complete Galaxy S21 Ultra specs leak reveals every last detail
Popular stories
T-Mobile has a huge Christmas surprise available for new and existing customers
Popular stories
These phones will stop working on T-Mobile next month
Popular stories
Samsung pulls off a Christmas miracle for the Galaxy S20 FE
Popular stories
Anti-tracking feature shows up in iOS 14.4 beta

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless