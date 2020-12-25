Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen integration may require some trade-offs

Samsung's next foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 , is widely expected to offer S Pen support. This could lead to some design changes, according to display industry insider Ross Young.



The The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a 7.6 inches main display and a 6.23-inches cover screen. Young says that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be equipped with slightly smaller displays to make room for the stylus.



Although the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra will also likely be compatible with the S Pen, it will not have a dedicated slot for the stylus. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, is tipped to Although the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra will also likely be compatible with the S Pen, it will not have a dedicated slot for the stylus. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, is tipped to have a compartment for storing the S Pen, just like Note series phones do.



Samsung had previously said that it intends to make its foldable phones Samsung had previously said that it intends to make its foldable phones thinner and lighter , but S Pen integration has apparently come in the way, which means the Z Fold 3 will not be any slimmer than its predecessor.





My Xmas leaks - Galaxy Fold 3 - main display shrinks from 7.59" to 7.55". Cover display goes from 6.23" to 6.21". Need more space for S Pen.

Galaxy Z Flip 3/Flip Lite - grows slightly from 6.67" to 6.70". 120Hz and LTPO on the Z Flip 3. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 24, 2020





Per one report, the phone will come with a Per one report, the phone will come with a thicker ultra-thin glass (UTG) . This would enable it to withstand stylus pressure.



An earlier rumor had suggested that the Fold 3 would be Samsung's first phone to feature an An earlier rumor had suggested that the Fold 3 would be Samsung's first phone to feature an under-display camera . Young claims Samsung is trying to make that happen, but also cautions that there is no guarantee that it will happen.



Galaxy Z Flip 3 could offer better specs at a lower price



Most reports say that Samsung will release three foldable smartphones in 2021. It's a given that the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are in the pipeline, but there is disagreement when it comes to the third device. Some leakers allege that the third device is the Z Fold Lite. Young, on the other hand, says it's the Z Flip Lite.



According to him, the Z Flip 3 and its stripped-down variant will have a slightly larger display than the Z Flip 5G. The According to him, the Z Flip 3 and its stripped-down variant will have a slightly larger display than the Z Flip 5G. The Flip 3 will also allegedly flaunt a 120Hz screen and the LTPO tech.



Core hardware specs of both devices largely remain a mystery, but it's safe to assume that they will have Qualcomm's latest flagship chip under the hood. The Z Flip 3 will reportedly arrive in Q2 2021, and the Fold 3 could break cover in June.



As for the price, the Fold 2 will likely retain its predecessor's hefty price tag, and the Flip 3 will allegedly be more affordable than the Flip 5G.