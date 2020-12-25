Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen integration may require some trade-offs
Samsung's next foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, is widely expected to offer S Pen support. This could lead to some design changes, according to display industry insider Ross Young.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a 7.6 inches main display and a 6.23-inches cover screen. Young says that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be equipped with slightly smaller displays to make room for the stylus.
Although the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra will also likely be compatible with the S Pen, it will not have a dedicated slot for the stylus. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, is tipped to have a compartment for storing the S Pen, just like Note series phones do.
Samsung had previously said that it intends to make its foldable phones thinner and lighter, but S Pen integration has apparently come in the way, which means the Z Fold 3 will not be any slimmer than its predecessor.
My Xmas leaks - Galaxy Fold 3 - main display shrinks from 7.59" to 7.55". Cover display goes from 6.23" to 6.21". Need more space for S Pen.— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 24, 2020
Galaxy Z Flip 3/Flip Lite - grows slightly from 6.67" to 6.70". 120Hz and LTPO on the Z Flip 3.
Per one report, the phone will come with a thicker ultra-thin glass (UTG). This would enable it to withstand stylus pressure.
An earlier rumor had suggested that the Fold 3 would be Samsung's first phone to feature an under-display camera. Young claims Samsung is trying to make that happen, but also cautions that there is no guarantee that it will happen.
Galaxy Z Flip 3 could offer better specs at a lower price
Most reports say that Samsung will release three foldable smartphones in 2021. It's a given that the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are in the pipeline, but there is disagreement when it comes to the third device. Some leakers allege that the third device is the Z Fold Lite. Young, on the other hand, says it's the Z Flip Lite.
According to him, the Z Flip 3 and its stripped-down variant will have a slightly larger display than the Z Flip 5G. The Flip 3 will also allegedly flaunt a 120Hz screen and the LTPO tech.
Core hardware specs of both devices largely remain a mystery, but it's safe to assume that they will have Qualcomm's latest flagship chip under the hood. The Z Flip 3 will reportedly arrive in Q2 2021, and the Fold 3 could break cover in June.
As for the price, the Fold 2 will likely retain its predecessor's hefty price tag, and the Flip 3 will allegedly be more affordable than the Flip 5G.
