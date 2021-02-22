Huawei Mate X2 starts the 2021 5G foldable phone crop with 10x periscope zoom





On the other hand, we now have the Mate X2 to add to that promising roster, albeit with a launch scheduled only for Huawei's home turf for now - you know, it being geopolitically cut from Google services and all. In any case, here's what's new with the Mate X2.





Huawei Mate X2 foldable display size, specs, and camera





Here's the key Huawei Mate X2 specs list:





Displays: 8" 2480 x 2200 pixels 90Hz (internal), 6.45" 2700 x 1160 pixels 90Hz (external)

Processor: Kirin 9000 5G

Memory: 8 GB RAM + 256/512 GB storage

Cameras: 50MP main, 16MP ultrawide, 12MP 3x telephoto, 8MP 10x periscope zoom

Battery: 4500mAh, 66W charger

Colors: black, blue, pink, and white









Needless to say, the software limitations in the West don't mean that Huawei can't produce an incredible piece of hardware. We were curious about the in-folding approach that the company hasn't tried so far, and the Mate X2 delivers it with a display that is not made by Samsung for a change, but BOE.





The Mate Xs 'out-folder' had a Falcon Wing design that offered 6.4" rear/6.6" front displays when the phone was "closed," and a large 8" one one opened, exactly what foldable promised to do - a big-screen phone for everyday tasks, and a small tablet when you need it.





The Mate X2 keeps the large screen promise intact, as it sports an 8-incher when opened yet when closed it has a much bigger external display than the Z Fold 2 - a whopping 6.45" panel with 90Hz refresh rate. Now that's more useful. It is still a big and heavy phone, of course, which seems to be inevitable for foldables at this point in their development, so they are not everyone's cup of tea just yet, and not just because of the price.









Coming with Huawei's newest Kirin 9000 5G chipset, the Mate X2 foldable phone is not lacking power for complex tasks like gaming or multirframe photography, or memory with 8GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage options. The camera, too, seems directly lifted from the excellent one on the P40 Pro , what with the huge 50MP sensor, 16MP ultrawide, and two zoom cams - one 12MP 3x telephoto for closer objects or portraits, and one 8MP with the whopping 10x periscope zoom.





The big 4500mAh battery has been carried over from the Xs, as well as the 55W charging. The charger in the box, however, is a 66W one, one of the fastest in the industry. Other notable Mate X2 features include a high 90Hz refresh rate for both displays, magnetically-controlled nano optical layer to minimise reflection, split screen software features for multitasking, and Director's View video streaming on one screen.





Huawei Mate X2 price and release date

$2785

February 25, 2021

Huawei will be releasing the Mate X2 this week, on February 25, for now in the Chinese market, and at a price that is not that much lower compared to its predecessor at launch. The $2785 equivalent in local currency gets you the 256GB Mate X2, and the top 512GB version will set you back $2940.



