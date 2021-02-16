Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 'very likely' to feature an under-panel front camera



The leaker says that it's very likely that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will sport an under-display camera.





Galaxy Z Fold3 is still very likely to adopt UPC pic.twitter.com/DD6TMPLlM0 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 15, 2021





Samsung has reportedly been working on under-display sensors for a long time. It is believed that the company discussed its progress on the technology in 2018. Recently unearthed Samsung has reportedly been working on under-display sensors for a long time. It is believed that the company discussed its progress on the technology in 2018. Recently unearthed patent documentation also indicates that the tech is about ready for commercialization.



It also appears that the company will take a similar approach to ZTE, Xiaomi, and Oppo. This means that the display will have two parts: a main screen and an area with lower resolution and higher light transmission.



The rear camera could borrow some elements from the The rear camera could borrow some elements from the Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumored specs



The phone will likely be powered by the The phone will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 256GB of internal storage will be standard. It is expected to feature a 7.55-inches main display and a 6.21-inches external screen. Reports also indicate that the handset will support the S Pen and unlike the S21 Ultra, it is expected to feature a dedicated stylus slot



The device will reportedly come with Android 11 and One UI 3.5. Most reliable sources hint at a The device will reportedly come with Android 11 and One UI 3.5. Most reliable sources hint at a July unveiling . Nothing concrete has surfaced regarding the price of the phone, but looking at the alleged specs, we won't be surprised if it costs more than its predecessor.