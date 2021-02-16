Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 'very likely' to feature an under-panel front camera

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Feb 16, 2021, 8:48 AM
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 'very likely' to feature an under-panel front camera
Although the world's first under-panel camera has failed to impress, a leaker claims that Samsung's solution is ahead of what we have seen so far. Time and again, we have heard rumors that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be the South Korean giant's first phone to feature its under-display camera. And now, the oft-reliable Ice Universe has reiterated that Samsung's next foldable flagship will do away with notches and pinholes.

The leaker says that it's very likely that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will sport an under-display camera. 



Samsung has reportedly been working on under-display sensors for a long time. It is believed that the company discussed its progress on the technology in 2018. Recently unearthed patent documentation also indicates that the tech is about ready for commercialization. 

It also appears that the company will take a similar approach to ZTE, Xiaomi, and Oppo. This means that the display will have two parts: a main screen and an area with lower resolution and higher light transmission.

The rear camera could borrow some elements from the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumored specs


The phone will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 256GB of internal storage will be standard. It is expected to feature a 7.55-inches main display and a 6.21-inches external screen. Reports also indicate that the handset will support the S Pen and unlike the S21 Ultra, it is expected to feature a dedicated stylus slot.

The device will reportedly come with Android 11 and One UI 3.5. Most reliable sources hint at a July unveiling. Nothing concrete has surfaced regarding the price of the phone, but looking at the alleged specs, we won't be surprised if it costs more than its predecessor.

