Foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G increasingly likely to offer S Pen support

The 5G Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be the first foldable with S Pen support





Samsung is planning to kill the Galaxy Note series this summer, but the S Pen isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The South Korean brand added support to the new Galaxy S21 Ultra last month and its next foldable could follow suit.A new report (via) out of South Korea claims that Samsung is moving ahead with plans to add support for the popular S Pen stylus to the next-generation foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 One source familiar with Samsung’s foldable plans says the company has successfully developed a foldable digitizer that recognizes the S Pen’s input across the entire display area. Samsung has made improvements to its Ultra-Thin Glass tech too, so that the foldable panels will be able to withstand the pressure that’s applied when the stylus is in use.Whether the S Pen stylus will be built into the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is unclear. Such a move would position the foldable as a more direct successor to the Galaxy Note line, but it might lead to added thickness and a smaller battery.In terms of the release date, today’s report corroborates previous ones . Mass production is expected to kick off in May ahead of an official announcement in July, a month ahead of Samsung’s usual schedule.