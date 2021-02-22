Foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G increasingly likely to offer S Pen support
The 5G Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be the first foldable with S Pen support
A new report (via SamMobile) out of South Korea claims that Samsung is moving ahead with plans to add support for the popular S Pen stylus to the next-generation foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3.
One source familiar with Samsung’s foldable plans says the company has successfully developed a foldable digitizer that recognizes the S Pen’s input across the entire display area.
Samsung has made improvements to its Ultra-Thin Glass tech too, so that the foldable panels will be able to withstand the pressure that’s applied when the stylus is in use.
Whether the S Pen stylus will be built into the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is unclear. Such a move would position the foldable as a more direct successor to the Galaxy Note line, but it might lead to added thickness and a smaller battery.
In terms of the release date, today’s report corroborates previous ones. Mass production is expected to kick off in May ahead of an official announcement in July, a month ahead of Samsung’s usual schedule.
