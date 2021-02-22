Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Accessories Samsung Android 5G

Foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G increasingly likely to offer S Pen support

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 22, 2021, 7:22 AM
Foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G increasingly likely to offer S Pen support
Samsung is planning to kill the Galaxy Note series this summer, but the S Pen isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The South Korean brand added support to the new Galaxy S21 Ultra last month and its next foldable could follow suit.

The 5G Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be the first foldable with S Pen support


A new report (via SamMobile) out of South Korea claims that Samsung is moving ahead with plans to add support for the popular S Pen stylus to the next-generation foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3.

One source familiar with Samsung’s foldable plans says the company has successfully developed a foldable digitizer that recognizes the S Pen’s input across the entire display area.

Samsung has made improvements to its Ultra-Thin Glass tech too, so that the foldable panels will be able to withstand the pressure that’s applied when the stylus is in use.

Whether the S Pen stylus will be built into the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is unclear. Such a move would position the foldable as a more direct successor to the Galaxy Note line, but it might lead to added thickness and a smaller battery.

In terms of the release date, today’s report corroborates previous ones. Mass production is expected to kick off in May ahead of an official announcement in July, a month ahead of Samsung’s usual schedule.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Third-gen AirPods new look allegedly appears in photos; ANC rumored to be included
Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
Should Apple just kill the iPhone 12 Mini?
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview 1 arrives

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview hints that a 5G Pixel 6 XL is coming

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless