The latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 5G leak just verified some important details

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 storage and software

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 announcement date





Whether or not The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 are expected to arrive in late June or July , with shipments to follow shortly after. This is around a month earlier than Samsung’s usual timeline.Whether or not Samsung will unveil its affordable foldable smartphones at the same event is unclear. The South Korean brand has confirmed the plans , but there’s no evidence yet.

Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 are two of the most highly anticipated smartphones of 2021, so the fact that there are so many conflicting rumors floating around at the moment is no surprise.But thanks to theteam, we now have our first concrete details about these next-generation foldable devices.Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset may not have been completely confirmed yet, but its presence inside the 2021 Galaxy Z series is almost guaranteed considering the expected price points.Samsung’s chosen chipset will sit next to 256GB of internal storage as standard inside the ultra-premium Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, per the information. That’s the same setup as the current-gen Fold 2.The smaller and more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, will ship with 128GB of internal storage. Support for microSD cards is extremely unlikely, but a pricier 256GB model is said to be in the works.Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (SM-F926) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (SM-F711) are going to ship with Android 11 and the upcoming One UI 3.5 software pre-installed, according to today’s report.