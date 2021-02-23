New report tells us more about foldable Google Pixel and bendable Xiaomi and Oppo phones



The South Korean outlet claims that all three companies are planning to launch in-folding phones this year and they will all procure OLED panels from Samsung.



Per the report, Google's foldable phone will sport a 7.6-inches OLED panel. The foldable Pixel is apparently codenamed "passport" and recently discovered patent documents are further indication that Google is pursuing the idea. The device is expected to arrive in Q4 2021.



The report also says that OPPO is going to release a clamshell phone with a screen that measures 7.7-inches in the unfolded state. The handset's outer display is said to be between 1.5 and 2-inches. The company had previously also considered BOE and Visionox, but it looks like it has chosen Samsung as the sole supplier.



Xiaomi, which had previously teased an



Xiaomi, which had previously teased an out-folding handset, is now seemingly gearing up to release a book-like device like the Galaxy Z Fold 2. According to the report, it will have an 8.03-inch internal display and a 6.38-inches cover screen. Samsung and CSOT are working on the panel. CSOT, along with BOE, has previously manufactured foldable panels for the Motorola Razr. Although out-folding devices are apparently comparatively easier to manufacture, they are more vulnerable to damage, which explains why Huawei's new Mate X2 folds inwards unlike its predecessor.



The report also corroborates a recent leak that said Apple still hasn't made up its mind



The report also corroborates a recent leak that said Apple still hasn't made up its mind regarding the launch of a foldable iPhone. Sales of foldable handsets are expected to be worth $2.1 billion this year, an increase of 203 percent from 2020. Samsung unsurprisingly is the market leader at the moment. The company's next foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, is highly likely to support the S Pen stylus. Some rumors also claim that it is going to be the South Korean giant's first handset to feature an under panel camera.