Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples









Of course, there's nothing quite like a premature retailer listing when it comes to revealing (or rather confirming) the highlights and key selling points of such a hot new gadget. Enter Staples , which seems to have jumped the gun over in Canada, publishing the full (and presumably official) details of the "Samsung Galaxy Attic" on its website ahead of the formal January 14 launch.









There are no prizes for guessing what's hiding behind that otherwise cryptic moniker, especially with said codename attached to the company's upcoming true wireless earbuds in the rumor mill for several months now. The aforementioned trigger-happy retailer also confirms the two paint jobs rendered a little over a month ago , as well as a third black hue, listing each flavor at a seemingly excessive $264.99 price.





It's important to keep in mind, however, that we're talking about Canadian dollars here, equating to less than 210 US bucks, which means that a $199.99 MSRP is still very much on the cards stateside. If that pans out, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro would undercut the recommended price of Apple's incredibly popular and extremely well-reviewed AirPods Pro by a cool $50.









Just like last year's Galaxy Buds Live , these bad boys are set to support state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, only this time around, the design is decidedly more conventional and arguably sleeker. The audio quality should also be vastly improved thanks to an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter built into each earbud, but unfortunately, the battery life of both the Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Live looks to be downgraded to a maximum of 5 hours on a single charge, according to Staples.





In case you're wondering, the retailer unsurprisingly lists the unreleased "Samsung Galaxy Attic" as both "out of stock for delivery" and unavailable in physical stores right now, which is likely to change as early as this Thursday. Until then, don't be shocked if Staples temporarily pulls the listing.



