Official Galaxy S21 press images leak, along with red S21 and blue S21 Ultra colors

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





What he leaks now, a couple of days before the Unpacked announcement, are the official press renders that Samsung has prepared as a marketing material for the upcoming Galaxy S21 series. This will be the earliest S-line launch in memory, with the unveiling event scheduled for January 14, and the S21 release for shortly thereafter, January 29.





These will most likely be the header images that will greet you from next Wednesday, when you register to preorder at the link below.









We can see the new camera island blending with the frame, and, for the first time, the S21 and S21 Ultra depicted together in an official render. The black version of the S21 Ultra, and the Violet S21 with golden camera island are also seen, but there is now a twist to the hue story.









Red Galaxy S21, brown and titanium S21 Ultra





The Galaxy S21 is arriving in four colors at launch - gray, pink, violet and white. The S21+ will land in black, as well as silver and violet (pink in Korea), while the S21 Ultra isn't mixing its black and silver models with anything else, at least at launch, just like its predecessor.

Knowing Samsung, however, pretty soon there will be a St Patrick's Day green edition, a 2021 Olympics model with golden rings, and red S21 versions for the holidays. We kid, but not by much, as you can see in the official color and storage versions below, as leaked by Ice Universe



While a red version of Samsung's flagship phones is a given after the launch, in our official Galaxy S21 colors story we mention that, come April, there will be more color options for the Galaxy S21 Ultra fans to choose from, too. This came straight from another storied leakster, Ross Young, who first tipped that the S21 Ultra may have brown, blue, and even "titanium" versions later in the spring.





Look for more colors in April for at least the S21 U in Europe. I am hearing about brown, dark blue and titanium coming... — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 11, 2020







Lo and behold, the S21 Ultra's Phantom Navy, Phantom Brown, and Phantom Titanium just got confirmed from Ice Universe, too, along with the expected Phantom Red Galaxy S21 version, so there will be more S21 series colors to choose from if you don't like any of the launch hues.