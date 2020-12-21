New features, specs, and images for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro leak
Earlier this month, tipster Evan Blass shared a leak giving us an idea of what to expect from Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro wireless ear buds that are reportedly going to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S21 series next month. Blass' leak showed that the Galaxy Buds Pro will replace the bean-shaped design employed with the Galaxy Buds Live and switch to an in-ear design previously employed on the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus.
Images from the Samsung Wearable App includes an update that reveals features for the Galaxy Buds Pro including a "Find my Earbuds" feature and a way to balance sound between the left and right bud which will help those with hearing issues. With a 500mAh battery in its charging case, battery life should be longer with the Galaxy Buds Pro compared to last year's Galaxy Buds Live. The latter carried a 475mAh battery in its case. The app also features an equalizer with several presets.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will be in available in three different colors and could be priced close to $200.