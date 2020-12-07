iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung

The Galaxy Buds Pro will reportedly come in silver, violet, and other colors

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Dec 07, 2020, 2:04 AM
The Galaxy Buds Pro will reportedly come in silver, violet, and other colors
Recently, reputable leaker Evan Blass showed us what the upcoming TWS earbuds by Samsung, the Galaxy Buds Pro, will look like. They are expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy S21’s official Unpacked event, which reportedly will be hosted online on January 14, 2021. Now, SamMobile reports about another leak by Evan Blass, showing the Galaxy Buds Pro in silver color, and hinting at other possible color options for the earbuds.



The case for the earbuds also matches the silver color. In his post, Evan Blass assures everyone that the Galaxy Buds Pro will come in a palette of different colors, although he does not specifically list the available colors yet. The leaker reminds us that the Galaxy Buds Live are coming in bronze, black, white, red, and blue, and assures us that the new buds will also have a lot of color options. It may be reasonable to believe that some colors among the listed above will be available for the Galaxy Buds Pro as well.



From a previous leak, we know the Galaxy Buds Pro may also come in a light purple color.

As a quick recap, we expect the Galaxy Buds Pro to feature improved audio quality, active noise cancellation, and better ambient mode. On top of that, the Galaxy Buds Pro's battery case is reportedly going to be 472mAh, that could offer users up to 19 hours of battery life with ANC off, and up to 17 with ANC on. Additionally, we can expect Bluetooth 5.0, touch controls, smartphone companion app, equalizer settings, USB Type-C charging, fast charging, and wireless charging for the upcoming earbuds.

