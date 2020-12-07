The Galaxy Buds Pro will reportedly come in silver, violet, and other colors
The case for the earbuds also matches the silver color. In his post, Evan Blass assures everyone that the Galaxy Buds Pro will come in a palette of different colors, although he does not specifically list the available colors yet. The leaker reminds us that the Galaxy Buds Live are coming in bronze, black, white, red, and blue, and assures us that the new buds will also have a lot of color options. It may be reasonable to believe that some colors among the listed above will be available for the Galaxy Buds Pro as well.
From a previous leak, we know the Galaxy Buds Pro may also come in a light purple color.
As a quick recap, we expect the Galaxy Buds Pro to feature improved audio quality, active noise cancellation, and better ambient mode. On top of that, the Galaxy Buds Pro's battery case is reportedly going to be 472mAh, that could offer users up to 19 hours of battery life with ANC off, and up to 17 with ANC on. Additionally, we can expect Bluetooth 5.0, touch controls, smartphone companion app, equalizer settings, USB Type-C charging, fast charging, and wireless charging for the upcoming earbuds.