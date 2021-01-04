Samsung inadvertently confirms upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds
support page was only briefly accessible, but it was enough time to capture the information displayed, even though that's minimal.
Apart from the name (Galaxy Buds Pro), the support page (via Roland Quandt) also confirms that model number by which these earphones are known: SM-R190. If you haven't read any of the previous reports regarding the Galaxy Buds Pro, you'll want to know that they are likely to cost $200 in the US.
Also, leaked information claims they should offer around 8 hours of playtime or 4.5 hours of talk time. The Galaxy Buds Pro come with a charging case that will provide users with an additional 10.5 hours of talk time or 20 hours of playtime.
Other functions of the Samsung's upcoming buds include Ambient Sound, Spatial Audio, and Conversation Mode. They will be available in three colors at launch: black, silver and violet.