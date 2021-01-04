Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

Accessories Samsung

Samsung inadvertently confirms upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 04, 2021, 4:38 AM
Samsung inadvertently confirms upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds
Unlike in the previous years, Samsung plans to announce its Galaxy S flagship in the first half of January. Along with the Galaxy S21, Samsung will reveal a couple of accessories, including a new pair of earphones.

Leaked for the first time last month, the Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to be introduced on January 14, alongside Samsung's new flagship. Our previous report includes a handful of pictures that show what the earphones look like (courtesy to Evan Blass), but we didn't expect Samsung to confirm the name of accessory ahead of the official announcement.

It's hard to tell whether or not this a controlled leak, but Samsung Canada inadvertently went live with the Galaxy Buds Pro official page. The support page was only briefly accessible, but it was enough time to capture the information displayed, even though that's minimal.

Apart from the name (Galaxy Buds Pro), the support page (via Roland Quandt) also confirms that model number by which these earphones are known: SM-R190. If you haven't read any of the previous reports regarding the Galaxy Buds Pro, you'll want to know that they are likely to cost $200 in the US.

Also, leaked information claims they should offer around 8 hours of playtime or 4.5 hours of talk time. The Galaxy Buds Pro come with a charging case that will provide users with an additional 10.5 hours of talk time or 20 hours of playtime.

Other functions of the Samsung's upcoming buds include Ambient Sound, Spatial Audio, and Conversation Mode. They will be available in three colors at launch: black, silver and violet.

