New leak shows what the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will look like





According to this leak and SamMobile , Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro will also feature active noise cancelling (ANC), and a larger battery than the Buds Live, at 500 mAh. They are expected to be released early next year, possibly alongside the Galaxy S21 , meaning January 14 or sometime in February.





For reference, the Galaxy Buds Live sport a 472 mAh battery, good enough for up to 19 hours of battery life with ANC off, and up to 17 with it on. This is with the case, so long as you place them in it to recharge, when they're not being used. Considering the upcoming Buds Pro will sport a larger battery in their case, those numbers are expected to be longer. For further reference, the Buds Live earbuds last about 4.5-to-5.5 hours on their own (without their case) and cost $169.





And while the Buds Live had a unique shape that did not perfectly fit into some people's ears, the more traditional ear tip design of the Buds Pro should make them more universally appealing. Like the Buds Live, the Buds Pro will also probably have touch controls for playing and pausing music, as well as Bixby support (on Samsung phones) through the Galaxy Wearable app.