Accessories Samsung Audio

New leak shows what the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will look like

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Dec 02, 2020, 8:19 AM
A fresh new leak coming from blogger and phone leaker Evan Blass shows us for the first time what the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds will look like. Unlike the Galaxy Buds Live, the Buds Pro appear to have a more traditional in-ear design, with rubber tips. However, their charging case looks quite similar to the one we've seen on the Buds Live, sporting the same shape and same ring case-like design.

According to this leak and SamMobile, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro will also feature active noise cancelling (ANC), and a larger battery than the Buds Live, at 500 mAh. They are expected to be released early next year, possibly alongside the Galaxy S21, meaning January 14 or sometime in February.

For reference, the Galaxy Buds Live sport a 472 mAh battery, good enough for up to 19 hours of battery life with ANC off, and up to 17 with it on. This is with the case, so long as you place them in it to recharge, when they're not being used. Considering the upcoming Buds Pro will sport a larger battery in their case, those numbers are expected to be longer. For further reference, the Buds Live earbuds last about 4.5-to-5.5 hours on their own (without their case) and cost $169.

And while the Buds Live had a unique shape that did not perfectly fit into some people's ears, the more traditional ear tip design of the Buds Pro should make them more universally appealing. Like the Buds Live, the Buds Pro will also probably have touch controls for playing and pausing music, as well as Bixby support (on Samsung phones) through the Galaxy Wearable app.

