Samsung Wearables Audio

The European price of Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro has leaked

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Dec 21, 2020, 8:43 AM
The European price of Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro has leaked
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to make their debut next month alongside the Galaxy S21 series. And with less than four weeks to go, their European price has leaked.

Samsung's most expensive earbuds yet


Our friends at GalaxyClub, who also leaked the Galaxy S21 prices, believe the Galaxy Buds Pro will retail at €229 across Europe, making them Samsung’s most expensive wireless earbuds thus far.

For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Buds retailed at €179 when released and the newer Galaxy Buds Live were made available to purchase at €199. Apple’s AirPods Pro, on the other hand, cost €279.

Samsung’s next earbuds, which look similar to the previous-gen Galaxy Buds+, are said to offer active noise cancelation and IP68 water and dust resistance, meaning they’ll be a good option for workouts.

Rumor has it that Galaxy Buds Pro will offer up to 22 hours of battery life with the included charging case too.

The Galaxy Buds Pro should be a Galaxy S21 pre-order gift


Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro should make their debut on January 14th alongside the Galaxy S21 series and be made available as a pre-order gift to those who pick up one of Samsung’s new flagships.

If you’re living in the United States, the Galaxy Buds Pro should cost $199 and be available in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet.

