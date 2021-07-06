The noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









At $99.99 a pair in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver hues, the Buds Pro are considerably more affordable than the impending noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 , but that comparison is actually not entirely fair for at least one big reason.









Keep in mind that the retailer's Geek Squad program guarantees your refurbs will look as good and work as well as all-new devices following a "rigorous multipoint inspection designed to ensure the highest performance and quality standards."





Typically priced at $199.99 in brand-new condition, the Galaxy Buds Pro are without a doubt some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation today, shining as far as their bass and overall audio performance are concerned while looking nice and premium (without resembling kidney beans) and promising to keep your favorite tunes going for up to eight hours on a single charge (case notwithstanding).





