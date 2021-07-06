$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

The noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are cheaper than ever before

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
The noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are cheaper than ever before

Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung's first "normal"-looking AirPods alternatives to integrate state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology are on sale yet again, and although Best Buy's hot new Galaxy Buds Pro deal is not technically scheduled to end anytime soon, we're pretty sure these bad boys will go out of stock in a matter of hours.

That's because the early 2021-released AirPods Pro rivals, which are naturally featured high on our list of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy right now, have never been this cheap before.

At $99.99 a pair in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver hues, the Buds Pro are considerably more affordable than the impending noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, but that comparison is actually not entirely fair for at least one big reason.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished, Phantom Silver

$100 off (50%)
$99 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished, Phantom Black

$100 off (50%)
$99 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Specifically, bargain hunters will need to settle for "certified refurbished" units if they decide to take advantage of this awesome Best Buy promotion rather than wait for the aforementioned second-gen non-Pro Galaxy Buds to make their commercial debut at some point next month for anywhere between $150 and $170.

Keep in mind that the retailer's Geek Squad program guarantees your refurbs will look as good and work as well as all-new devices following a "rigorous multipoint inspection designed to ensure the highest performance and quality standards."

Typically priced at $199.99 in brand-new condition, the Galaxy Buds Pro are without a doubt some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation today, shining as far as their bass and overall audio performance are concerned while looking nice and premium (without resembling kidney beans) and promising to keep your favorite tunes going for up to eight hours on a single charge (case notwithstanding).

