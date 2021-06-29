The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price has leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price has leaked0
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will reportedly be priced anywhere between $149 and $169 in the US, a move that corroborates recent rumors about the Buds 2 being a direct replacement for the $149 Galaxy Buds+ that were announced in 2020.
We'll have to wait until Unpacked later this summer to find out the final Galaxy Buds 2 price, but it’s clear from the information shared today that Samsung is directly targeting both of Apple’s most affordable true wireless earbuds. The basic second-gen AirPods retail at $159 in the US and the Beats Studio Buds landed at $149 last week.
Feature-wise, however, the Galaxy Buds 2 are expected to align with AirPods more than Beats Studio Buds. Samsung announced the $199 Galaxy Buds Pro in January with active noise cancellation.
Considering their age, it seems unlikely that the feature would be added to the more affordable Galaxy Buds 2. Instead, customers will probably have to make do with active noise reduction support.
Expect the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 to hit shelves in mid-August in four colors: Black, White, Violet, and Green. The earbuds feature rubber tips and ship inside a charging case that may support wireless charging.