Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro update adds nifty new feature

The Galaxy Buds Pro are among the best true wireless earbuds out there, but that doesn't mean they're perfect. In fact, they were missing a pretty useful feature until recently. What made it worse is that other Galaxy Buds models did have this function available since launch.The good news is Samsung took care of it and added the so-called “” feature. The latest software update for Galaxy Buds Pro (via TizenHelp ) introduces a new function that allows users to simply double-tap the top edge of the left earbud to decrease the volume.If you want to increase the volume instead, you can do the same thing but on the right earbud. The addition of the new feature lets Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro users assign gestures like double-tap and triple-tap to other tasks that the earbuds can execute.Another change included in the update makes it easier to toggle noise control mode on or off with just a long press. Last but not least, the changelog mentions that Galaxy Buds Pro users should expect improved ANC performance. Currently, the update is rolling out in South Korea, but it's likely to be available in other countries very soon.