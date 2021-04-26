Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Samsung Software updates Audio

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro update adds nifty new feature

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 26, 2021, 8:24 AM
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro update adds nifty new feature
The Galaxy Buds Pro are among the best true wireless earbuds out there, but that doesn't mean they're perfect. In fact, they were missing a pretty useful feature until recently. What made it worse is that other Galaxy Buds models did have this function available since launch.

The good news is Samsung took care of it and added the so-called “Double-tap earbud edge” feature. The latest software update for Galaxy Buds Pro (via TizenHelp) introduces a new function that allows users to simply double-tap the top edge of the left earbud to decrease the volume.

If you want to increase the volume instead, you can do the same thing but on the right earbud. The addition of the new feature lets Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro users assign gestures like double-tap and triple-tap to other tasks that the earbuds can execute.

Another change included in the update makes it easier to toggle noise control mode on or off with just a long press. Last but not least, the changelog mentions that Galaxy Buds Pro users should expect improved ANC performance. Currently, the update is rolling out in South Korea, but it's likely to be available in other countries very soon.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Does phone speaker quality matter to you?
Popular stories
Report reveals changes Apple could announce to iOS 15/iPadOS 15 at WWDC
Popular stories
Google's Pixel 5a 5G is shaping up to be even more underwhelming than previously expected
Popular stories
The new iPads are honest about their RAM... and they have lots of it! What is Apple cooking?

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless