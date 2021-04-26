Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro update adds nifty new feature
The good news is Samsung took care of it and added the so-called “Double-tap earbud edge” feature. The latest software update for Galaxy Buds Pro (via TizenHelp) introduces a new function that allows users to simply double-tap the top edge of the left earbud to decrease the volume.
Another change included in the update makes it easier to toggle noise control mode on or off with just a long press. Last but not least, the changelog mentions that Galaxy Buds Pro users should expect improved ANC performance. Currently, the update is rolling out in South Korea, but it's likely to be available in other countries very soon.