Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more









But the company is widely expected to have a new "hearable" device planned for a launch in San Francisco next Tuesday, and of course, that means we pretty much know everything there is to know about the Galaxy Buds+ already.













Galaxy Buds+ vs Galaxy Buds features and pricing





While the leaked spec sheet obviously doesn't contain a lot of information about audio quality, leaving us waiting to take actual Galaxy Buds+ commercial units for a spin to see (or rather hear) if they sound better than the non-Plus headphones, the biggest upgrade in the pipeline undoubtedly concerns battery life.





It sure looks like the Galaxy Buds+ will be deserving of their "Plus" suffix at least in this essential department, jumping from the up to six-hour endurance of last year's "regular" model to a mind-blowing 11 hours of continuous play time. The truly impressive part is that the Galaxy Buds+ are tipped to look pretty much identical to their predecessors on the outside, gaining less than a gram in weight as a result of a substantial battery size upgrade from 58 to 85mAh.









The bundled wireless charging case is apparently set to make a smaller leap from a 252 to a 270mAh battery capacity, which will nevertheless be enough to take the aforementioned 11-hour autonomy all the way up to 22 hours.





In addition to these major enhancements, Samsung is gearing up to vastly improve the fast charging capabilities of its true wireless earbuds too, as the Galaxy Buds+ will deliver a whole hour of playtime after just 3 minutes of charging. Other notable upgrades seemingly include multi-device connectivity, a 2 way dynamic speaker with a woofer and a tweeter, two outer microphones instead of only one, and an improved touch pad with a direct link to Spotify.





Already rendered in black, white, and blue, the Galaxy Buds+ will also be released in a red hue with the same modest IPX2 water resistance rating as the original Galaxy Buds and no active noise cancellation (just noise isolation) at a price of $149. While there are certainly plenty of cheaper options on the market right now , it's pretty incredible to think this lengthy list of upgrades will add a measly 20 bucks to the regular price of the first-gen Galaxy Buds.

Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods and AirPods Pro - an early comparison





Before we find out exactly how good the Galaxy Buds+ are at actually playing music, it's obviously not entirely fair to compare them to Apple's smooth and crisp AirPods released in 2019. But the original Galaxy Buds sounded pretty good, and we have every reason to expect at least a small improvement in audio quality.









In terms of battery life, the aforementioned numbers will absolutely crush what the $159 second-gen AirPods and $249 AirPods Pro are capable of. Specifically, Apple rates the former model at up to 5 hours of listening time on one charge, while the latter is even humbler, keeping the tunes going for no more than 4.5 hours. Of course, Apple's AirPods charging cases will remain unrivaled, boosting those endurance scores to "more than 24 hours of listening time."



