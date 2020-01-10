Mobvoi's new TicPods 2 earbuds are like Apple AirPods, but cheaper
Meet the TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro smart true wireless earbuds, which benefit from AI features and Qualcomm's advanced audio and low latency technology. Not many things are different between the two models, but the most important is that only the TicPods 2 Pro comes with dual-mic noise-cancellation support, which is supposed to enhance the voice clarity by reducing surrounding noise interference, whereas the TicPods 2 feature single mic noise-cancellation support.
Apart from that, the TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro are nearly the same, as the only other thing that differs is the battery life. Both come with charging case, so the TicPods 2 will provide up to 23 hours of playback, while the TicPods 2 Pro offers up to 20 hours of battery life. If you're not using the charging case, you'll only get 4 hours of continuous playtime with either of the two earbuds.
Speaking of charging cases, the TicPods 2 models come with cases that are 42% smaller than its predecessor. Both models will be available in three colors including Navy, Ice, and Blossom. The TicPods 2 earbuds are now available for pre-order via Mobvoi and Amazon for $90, while the TicPods 2 Pro are priced to sell for $126. Both earphones are 10% off until January 15 when the offer ends and shipping begins.
3 Comments
1. bevenih
Posts: 14; Member since: 1 hour ago
posted on 59 min ago 0
2. bevenih
Posts: 14; Member since: 1 hour ago
posted on 59 min ago 0
3. tifyuluspu
Posts: 2; Member since: 6 min ago
posted on 4 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):