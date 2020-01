Mobvoi's new TicPods 2 earbuds are like Apple AirPods, but cheaper

Mobvoi, the company that specializes in smartwatches, announced recently the sequel to its Apple AirPods copycat earbuds , the TicPods. Since the earphones have been a success, it's only logical that the new ones will follow the same naming schemes.Meet the TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro smart true wireless earbuds, which benefit from AI features and Qualcomm's advanced audio and low latency technology. Not many things are different between the two models, but the most important is that only the TicPods 2 Pro comes with dual-mic noise-cancellation support, which is supposed to enhance the voice clarity by reducing surrounding noise interference, whereas the TicPods 2 feature single mic noise-cancellation support.Also, the Pro model features TicHear and TicMotion, which allows users to take advantage of head gesture controls and quick commands. The TicPods 2 Pro can also be woke up using a special activation word, but you can also long-press the earbud instead.Apart from that, the TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro are nearly the same, as the only other thing that differs is the battery life. Both come with charging case, so the TicPods 2 will provide up to 23 hours of playback, while the TicPods 2 Pro offers up to 20 hours of battery life. If you're not using the charging case, you'll only get 4 hours of continuous playtime with either of the two earbuds.Speaking of charging cases, the TicPods 2 models come with cases that are 42% smaller than its predecessor. Both models will be available in three colors including Navy, Ice, and Blossom. The TicPods 2 earbuds are now available for pre-order via Mobvoi and Amazon for $90, while the TicPods 2 Pro are priced to sell for $126. Both earphones are 10% off until January 15 when the offer ends and shipping begins.