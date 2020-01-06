Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ might skip active noise cancelation after all
The original Galaxy Buds
Samsung is developing an updated pair of wireless earphones dubbed Galaxy Buds+ and, despite countless rumors and reports which have suggested otherwise, it seems as though the South Korean giant won’t be positioning them as AirPods Pro competitors.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will look no different from the current-generation model and should be available in Aura Glow, Black, and Blue once sales start. Speaking of which, Samsung is largely expected to announce the new wireless earbuds on February 11th alongside the Galaxy S20 series.
Shipments are likely to kick off the following week and, if history is anything to go by, Samsung may choose to bundle them with Galaxy S20 pre-orders. Pricing remains unconfirmed but this new version will probably replace the existing one, meaning Galaxy Buds+ may retail at $129.99.
