Accessories Samsung Audio

Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ might skip active noise cancelation after all

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 06, 2020, 6:39 AM
The original Galaxy Buds

Samsung is developing an updated pair of wireless earphones dubbed Galaxy Buds+ and, despite countless rumors and reports which have suggested otherwise, it seems as though the South Korean giant won’t be positioning them as AirPods Pro competitors.

Tipster Ice Universe claims the improved Galaxy Buds version will skip the long-rumored active noise cancelation feature in favor of improvements elsewhere. Specifically, Samsung is said to be focusing on upgrades to the overall sound quality.

Additionally, the new wireless earphones are reportedly going to support faster charging which itself will be paired with big improvements in the battery life department. The source in question didn’t go into depth about these upgrades but previous leaks suggest Samsung is planning to include a battery that’s 50% larger than the current one.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will look no different from the current-generation model and should be available in Aura Glow, Black, and Blue once sales start. Speaking of which, Samsung is largely expected to announce the new wireless earbuds on February 11th alongside the Galaxy S20 series.

Shipments are likely to kick off the following week and, if history is anything to go by, Samsung may choose to bundle them with Galaxy S20 pre-orders. Pricing remains unconfirmed but this new version will probably replace the existing one, meaning Galaxy Buds+ may retail at $129.99. 

1 Comment

Alcyone
Reply

1. Alcyone

Posts: 598; Member since: May 10, 2018

Anc isn't really necessary, considering the tight in ear seal. May upgrade for the battery improvement. I'm constantly able to run the og dead at 5.5 hrs. Use them 5 days a week, and had them since launch. Still going strong.

posted on 55 min ago

