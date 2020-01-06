Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ might skip active noise cancelation after all

The original Galaxy Buds







Additionally, the new wireless earphones are reportedly going to support faster charging which itself will be paired with big improvements in the battery life department. The source in question didn’t go into depth about these upgrades but previous leaks suggest Samsung is planning to include a battery that’s 50% larger than the current one.



The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will look no different from the current-generation model and should be available in Aura Glow, Black, and Blue once sales start. Speaking of which, Samsung is largely expected to announce the new wireless earbuds on February 11th alongside the Galaxy S20 series.



Shipments are likely to kick off the following week and, if history is anything to go by, Samsung may choose to bundle them with Galaxy S20 pre-orders. Pricing remains unconfirmed but this new version will probably replace the existing one, meaning Galaxy Buds+ may retail at $129.99.



