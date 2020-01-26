Accessories Deals Amazon Audio

Amazon's already affordable AirPods rivals are even cheaper than usual

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 26, 2020, 7:42 AM
Amazon's already affordable AirPods rivals are even cheaper than usual
If you're having trouble choosing from the seemingly endless (and ever-expanding) list of low-cost AirPods alternatives, Amazon is running a sale on its fall 2019-released Echo Buds that will make you forget all about Samsung's oft-discounted first-gen Galaxy Buds or the fast-approaching Galaxy Buds+ expected to upgrade everything from the audio quality to the battery life of their forerunners.

Now, granted, Amazon's rookie effort in the crazy crowded, Apple-dominated true wireless earbuds space is far from perfect, as suggested by the mediocre 3.6 star average based on more than 3,500 customer ratings on the world's largest e-commerce platform. But we're pretty certain many folks can settle for mediocre sound performance and noise reduction technology at a cool $40 off an already reasonable $129.99 price.

After all, you're looking at some mighty sleek headphones here, tipping the scales at 7.6 grams each and yet fully capable of keeping your tunes going for up to 5 hours on a single charge, just like the significantly costlier non-Pro second-gen AirPods. The lightweight charging case sold alongside the Echo Buds can bring that number all the way up to 20 hours, while some quick 15-minute charging action is purportedly enough to deliver a solid two hours of uninterrupted music playback.

Of course, one of the key selling points is undoubtedly the native integration of Amazon's crazy popular Alexa AI, which means you can access your favorite voice assistant with no hands, just like the AirPods support "Hey Siri" commands and Samsung's Galaxy Buds are designed to seamlessly summon Bixby... for the two people that actually find that app convenient.

All in all, Amazon still has a long way to go before it can challenge Apple's dominance in the thriving "hearables" market, but if this reduced price tag sticks, the Echo Buds will definitely put the company on the right track to the industry's silver medal position.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

samsung-galaxy-s10-galaxy-watch-active-2-deal-costco-t-mobile
T-Mobile customers can get an awesome Galaxy S10/Galaxy Watch Active 2 bundle deal
-$150
google-pixel-3a-pixel-3a-xl-deals-discount-free-gift-card
New Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL deals combine a small discount with a substantial freebie
-30%
Deal-Fitbit-Inspire-HR-price-all-time-low
Fitbit Inspire HR price drops to all-time low at Amazon
samsung-galaxy-tab-a-10-1-2019-deals-discount-free-keyboard
Samsung offers decent discount and free keyboard with Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)
-$55
google-home-smart-speaker-deal-gamestop
Gamestop has the Google Home smart speaker on sale at a lower than ever price
-$120
apple-beats-powerbeats-pro-true-wireless-earbuds-best-buy-deal-refurbished
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long

Popular stories

new-fedex-text-scam-seeks-to-rip-you-off
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-2-rumor-review-expected-design-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards
apple-beats-powerbeats-pro-true-wireless-earbuds-best-buy-deal-refurbished
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
samsung-galaxy-note-9-refurbished-deal-top-rated-ebay-vendor
Unbeatable eBay deal brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 well below $300
Samsung-Quick-Share-feature-sends-files-to-smart-appliances
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless